Brave History April 4th, 2021 - QUEENSRŸCHE, ACCEPT, SLADE, TEN, BUCKCHERRY, ZZ TOP, BLACK SABBATH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, MUDDY WATERS, GARY MOORE, MANOWAR, ALICE IN CHAINS, EVERGREY, SONATA ARCTICA, IN FLAMES, DELAIN!

Happy 15th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE’s Operation: Mindcrime II - April 4th, 2006

Happy 63rd Birthday Peter Baltes (ex-ACCEPT) - April 4th, 1958

Happy 75th Birthday Dave Hill (SLADE) - April 4th, 1946

Happy 56th Birthday Vinny Burns (TEN, DARE, BOB CATLEY) - April 4th, 1965

Happy 51st Birthday JOSH TODD (BUCKCHERRY) - April 4th, 1970

Happy 44th Birthday Adam Jonathan Dutkiewicz (KILLSWITCH ENGAGE)  - April 4th, 1977

R.I.P. MUDDY WATERS - April 4th, 1913 – April 30th, 1983 (Aged 70)

R.I.P. GARY MOORE (THIN LIZZY, SKID ROW) - April 4th, 1952 - February 6th, 2011 (Aged 58)

R.I.P. Scott Columbus (MANOWAR): November 10th, 1956 – April 4th, 2011 (Aged 54)

R.I.P. Michael Christopher "Mike" Starr (ALICE IN CHAINS): April 4th, 1966 – March 8th, 2011 (Aged 44)

Happy 49th Birthday ZZ TOP’s Rio Grande Mud - April 4th, 1972

Happy 26th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Cross Purposes Live - April 4th, 1995

Happy 22nd Birthday KREATOR’s Voices Of Transgression – A 90s Retrospective - April 4th, 1999

Happy 15th Birthday EVERGREY's Monday Morning Apocalypse - April 4th, 2006

Happy 15th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA's For The Sake Of Revenge - April 4th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday IN FLAMES' A Sense Of Purpose - April 4th, 2008

Happy 7th Birthday DELAIN’s The Human Contradiction – April 4th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday DEAD TO FALL's The Phoenix Throne - April 4th, 2006
Happy 7th Birthday BRAINSTORM’s Firesoul – April 4th, 2014



