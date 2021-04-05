Brave History April 5th, 2021 - ALICE IN CHAINS, COZY POWELL, KISS, NIRVANA, JUDAS PRIEST, JAG PANZER, PEARL JAM, BLIND GUARDIAN, MONSTROSITY, VOLBEAT, And More!

R.I.P. singer Layne Thomas Staley (ALICE IN CHAINS) - August 22nd, 1967 – April 5th, 2002



R.I.P. drummer Colin Flooks (aka Cozy Powell) (BLACK SABBATH, RAINBOW, WHITESNAKE, THE JEFF BECK GROUP) - December 29th, 1947 – April 5th, 1998



R.I.P. guitarist Mark Leslie Norton (aka Mark St. John) (KISS) - February 7th, 1956 – April 5th, 2007



R.I.P. Kurt Cobain (NIRVANA) - February 20th, 1967 – April 5th, 1994

Kurt Cobain committed suicide by shooting himself in the head at his home in Seattle, however his body wasn't discovered until April 8, by an electrician who had arrived to install a security system A suicide note was found that said, "I haven't felt the excitement of listening to as well as creating music, along with really writing . . . for too many years now."

R.I.P. PAUL O’NEILL (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, SAVATAGE) – February 23rd 1956 – April 5th, 2019



R.I.P. Dave Holland (ex-JUDAS PRIEST) – April 5th, 1948 - January 16th, 2018





Happy 59th Birthday Harry “The Tyrant” Conklin (JAG PANZER) - April 4th, 1962

Happy 56th Birthday Mike McCready (PEARL JAM) – April 5th, 1966



Happy 53rd Birthday Tommy Heart (FAIR WARNING, SOUL DOCTOR) – April 5th, 1968





Happy 26th Birthday BLIND GUARDIAN’s Imaginations From The Other Side - April 4th, 1995





Happy 14th Birthday MONSTROSITY's Spiritual Apocalypse - April 5th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday GLEN DROVER’s Metalusion – April 5th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s Reckless And Relentless – April 5th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday VOLBEAT’s Outlaw Gentlemen & Shady Ladies – April 5th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Ategnatos – April 5th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday EXUMER’s Hostile Defiance – April 5th, 2019



Happy 8th Birthday (April 5th, 2013)

DEATHCHAIN’s Ritual Death Metal

THE STORYTELLER’s Dark Legacy

SALTATIO MORTIS’ Manufactum III

Happy 2nd Birthday (April 5th, 2019)

BRANT BJORK’s Jacoozi

CIRITH GORGOR’s Sovereign

ENTERPRISE EARTH’s Luciferous

NECRODEATH’s Defragments Of Insanity

PERIPHERY’s Periphery IV: Hail Stan

SWORN ENEMY’s Gamechanger