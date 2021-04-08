Brave History April 8th, 2021 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, MAYHEM, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, And ZAKK WYLDE!

April 8, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 33rd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988



Happy 74th Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947



Happy 59th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962



R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991



R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020



R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010



Happy 46th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975



Happy 44th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977



Happy 24th Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997



Happy 18th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003



Happy 8th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday ZAKK WYLDE’s Book Of Shadows II – April 8th, 2016



More April 8th releases:

Happy 5th Birthday (2016)

DEFTONES’ Gore

FILTER’s Crazy Eyes

IHSAHN’s Arktis