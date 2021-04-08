Brave History April 8th, 2021 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, MAYHEM, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, And ZAKK WYLDE!

April 8, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities judas priest yes guns n' roses children of bodom slipknot aerosmith yngwie malmsteen kiss device the meads of asphodel

Happy 33rd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988

Happy 74th Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947

Happy 59th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962

R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991

 

R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020

R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010

Happy 46th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975

Happy 44th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977

Happy 24th Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997

Happy 18th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003

 

Happy 8th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday ZAKK WYLDE’s Book Of Shadows II – April 8th, 2016

More April 8th releases:

Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
DEFTONES’ Gore
FILTER’s Crazy Eyes
IHSAHN’s Arktis



BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

