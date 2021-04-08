Brave History April 8th, 2021 - YNGWIE MALMSTEEN, YES, GUNS N' ROSES, MAYHEM, CHILDREN OF BODOM, SLIPKNOT, AEROSMITH, JUDAS PRIEST, KISS, DEVICE, And ZAKK WYLDE!
Happy 33rd Birthday YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Odyssey - April 8th, 1988
Happy 74th Birthday Steve Howe (YES, ASIA) - April 8th, 1947
Happy 59th Birthday Jeffrey Dean Isbell (aka IZZY STRADLIN; GUNS N’ ROSES) - April 8th, 1962
R.I.P. Per Yngve Ohlin, aka "Dead" (MAYHEM) – January 16th, 1969 - April 8th, 1991
R.I.P. Alexi Laiho (CHILDREN OF BODOM) – April 8th, 1979 – December 29th, 2020
R.I.P. Paul Dedrick Gray (SLIPKNOT): April 8th, 1972 – May 24th, 2010
Happy 46th Birthday AEROSMITH's Toys In The Attic - April 8th, 1975
Happy 44th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Sin After Sin - April 8th, 1977
Happy 24th Birthday KISS’ Greatest Kiss - April 8th, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Live In London - April 8th, 2003
Happy 8th Birthday DEVICE’s Device – April 8th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday THE MEADS OF ASPHODEL’s Sonderkommando – April 8th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday SHINING’s One One One – April 8th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday ZAKK WYLDE’s Book Of Shadows II – April 8th, 2016
More April 8th releases:
Happy 5th Birthday (2016)
DEFTONES’ Gore
FILTER’s Crazy Eyes
IHSAHN’s Arktis