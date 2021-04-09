Brave History April 9th, 2021 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!

April 9, 2021, 18 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities rainbow marillion children of bodom beherit wolfsbane jeff loomis keep of kalessin stone sour

Brave History April 9th, 2021 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978

Happy 60th Birthday Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961

Happy 19th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Hammered - April 9th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday GHOST’s Infestissumam – April 9th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 9th, 2012)
THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean 
UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum 

Happy 8th Birthday DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013



Featured Audio

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - "Burn The Sky"

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

Latest Reviews