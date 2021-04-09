Brave History April 9th, 2021 - RAINBOW, MARILLION, MOTÖRHEAD, CHILDREN OF BODOM, BEHERIT, WOLFSBANE, JEFF LOOMIS, GHOST, KEEP OF KALESSIN, STONE SOUR, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday RAINBOW's Long Live Rock 'n' Roll - April 9th, 1978



Happy 60th Birthday Mark Kelly (MARILLION) - April 9th, 1961



Happy 19th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Hammered - April 9th, 2002



Happy 13th Birthday CHILDREN OF BODOM's Blooddrunk - April 9th, 2008



Happy 12th Birthday BEHERIT's Engram - April 9th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday WOLFSBANE’s Did It For The Money (EP) – April 9th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday JEFF LOOMIS’ Plains Of Oblivion – April 9th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday GHOST’s Infestissumam – April 9th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Introspection (EP) – April 9th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday STONE SOUR’s House Of Gold & Bones – Part 2 – April 9th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (April 9th, 2012)

THE SAFETY FIRE’s Grind The Ocean

UFOMAMMUT’s Oro: Opus Primum

Happy 8th Birthday DAWN OF ASHES’ Anathema – April 9th, 2013