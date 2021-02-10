Brave History February 10th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978 
 

R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986 
 

Happy 49th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972

Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978 
 

Happy 17th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 17th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004 
 

Happy 12th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009 
 

Happy 9th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 9th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012 
 

Happy 6th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015 
 

Happy 4th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017

Happy 4th Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017

More releases on this day: 
Happy 10th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011 

Happy 9th Birthday (February 10th, 2012)
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails 
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP)

Happy 4th Birthday (February 10th, 2017)
DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine 
FIRST BLOOD’s Rules 
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World 
NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

