Brave History February 10th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!
February 10, 2021, 43 minutes ago
Happy 43rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978
R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986
Happy 49th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972
Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978
Happy 17th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015
Happy 4th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017
Happy 4th Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday (February 10th, 2012)
DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails
ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP)
Happy 4th Birthday (February 10th, 2017)
DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine
FIRST BLOOD’s Rules
MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World
NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven