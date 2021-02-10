Brave History February 10th, 2021 - VAN HALEN, METALLICA, SLIPKNOT, JUDAS PRIEST, DAMAGEPLAN, PROBOT, LUNA MORTIS, ELUVEITIE, GOATWHORE, MELECHESH, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday VAN HALEN's Van Halen - February 10th, 1978



R.I.P. Clifford Lee "Cliff" Burton (METALLICA) - February 10th, 1962 – September 27th, 1986



Happy 49th Birthday Craig Jones (SLIPKNOT) - February 11th, 1972



Happy 43rd Birthday JUDAS PRIEST's Stained Class - February 10th, 1978



Happy 17th Birthday DAMAGEPLAN's New Found Power - February 10th, 2004



Happy 17th Birthday PROBOT's Probot - February 10th, 2004



Happy 12th Birthday LUNA MORTIS’ The Absence - February 10th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday ELUVEITIE’s Helvetios – February 10th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday GOATWHORE’s Blood For The Master – February 10th, 2012



Happy 6th Birthday MELECHESH’s Enki – February 10th, 2015



Happy 4th Birthday OVERKILL’s The Grinding Wheel – February 10th, 2017



Happy 4th Birthday THUNDER’s Rip It Up – February 10th, 2017



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday THE ETERNAL’s Under A New Sun – February 10th, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday (February 10th, 2012)

DUNDERBEIST’s Black Arts & Crooked Tails

ENGEL’s Songs For The Dead (EP)

Happy 4th Birthday (February 10th, 2017)

DEIVOS’ Endemic Divine

FIRST BLOOD’s Rules

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s Embers Of A Dying World

NIDINGR’s The High Heat Licks Against Heaven