Brave History February 16th, 2021 - DEATH, DAVE LOMBARDO, DEF LEPPARD, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And ANGRA!

Happy 31st Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990



Happy 61st Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960



Happy 56th Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965



Happy 28th Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s The Last Rebel - February 16, 1993



Happy 17th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004



Happy 12th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday ANGRA’s Ømni – February 16th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ The Deep & The Dark – February 16th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013

Happy 3rd Birthday (February 15th, 2018)

CYPECORE’s The Alliance

DIZZY REED’s Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy

EKTOMORF’s Fury

ETHAN BROSH’s Conspiracy

EYES SET TO KILL’s Eyes Set To Kill

FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Six

HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY’s Arson

HEAVATAR’s Opus II – The Annihilation

LETZE INSTANZ’s Morgenland

NEAL MORSE’s Life & Times

THE PLOT IN YOU’s Dispose

POP EVIL’s Pop Evil

SENSES FAIL’s If There Is A Light, It Will Find You