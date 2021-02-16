Brave History February 16th, 2021 - DEATH, DAVE LOMBARDO, DEF LEPPARD, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, VINTERSORG, GOD FORBID, KEEP OF KALESSIN, And ANGRA!
February 16, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday DEATH’s Spiritual Healing – February 16th, 1990
Happy 61st Birthday Pete Willis (Peter Andrew Willis) (DEF LEPPARD) - February 16th, 1960
Happy 56th Birthday Dave Lombardo (SLAYER, PHILM, GRIP INC., FANTOMAS) - February 16th, 1965
Happy 28th Birthday LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s The Last Rebel - February 16, 1993
Happy 17th Birthday VINTERSORG's The Focusing Blur - February 16th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Earthsblood - February 16th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday KEEP OF KALESSIN’s Epistemology – February 16th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday ANGRA’s Ømni – February 16th, 2018
Happy 3rd Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ The Deep & The Dark – February 16th, 2018
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday SACRED STEEL’s The Bloodshed Summoning – February 16th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday (February 15th, 2018)
CYPECORE’s The Alliance
DIZZY REED’s Rock ‘N Roll Ain’t Easy
EKTOMORF’s Fury
ETHAN BROSH’s Conspiracy
EYES SET TO KILL’s Eyes Set To Kill
FOR THE FALLEN DREAMS’ Six
HARAKIRI FOR THE SKY’s Arson
HEAVATAR’s Opus II – The Annihilation
LETZE INSTANZ’s Morgenland
NEAL MORSE’s Life & Times
THE PLOT IN YOU’s Dispose
POP EVIL’s Pop Evil
SENSES FAIL’s If There Is A Light, It Will Find You