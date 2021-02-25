Brave History February 25th, 2021 - ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!
February 25, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 48th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973
Happy 29th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992
Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 26th
Happy 59th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962
R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001
R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.
Happy 42nd Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979
Happy 18th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003
Happy 12th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011
Happy 9th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday (February 25th, 2008)
DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon
DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine
Happy 10th Birthday (February 25th, 2011)
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising
DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World
DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn
MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis
NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection
ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic
THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols
WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds
Happy 8th Birthday (February 25th, 2013)
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond
STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories)