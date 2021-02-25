Brave History February 25th, 2021 - ALICE COOPER, PANTERA, JUNKYARD, VIXEN, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS, DRAGONFORCE, IMPELLITTERI, SERENITY, VISIONS OF ATLANTIS, DARKTHORNE, And More!

Happy 48th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973



Happy 29th Birthday PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992



Happy Birthday Brian Baker (JUNKYARD) - February 26th



Happy 59th Birthday Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962



R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001



R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.



Happy 42nd Birthday SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979



Happy 18th Birthday DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003



Happy 12th Birthday IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011



Happy 9th Birthday DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday (February 25th, 2008)

DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon

DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine

Happy 10th Birthday (February 25th, 2011)

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising

DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World

DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn

MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis

NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection

ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic

THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols

WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds

Happy 8th Birthday (February 25th, 2013)

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond

STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories)