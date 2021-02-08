Brave History February 8th, 2021 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK'S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR, BEAST IN BLACK, And More!

Happy 60th Birthday Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961



Happy 65th Birthday Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD, ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS) - February 8th, 1956



R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973



Happy 28th Birthday POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993



Happy 21st Birthday BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000



Happy 10th Birthday CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011



Happy 2nd Birthday BEAST IN BLACK’s From Hell With Love – February 8th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday DOWNFALL OF GAIA’s Ethic Of Radical Finitude – February 8th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008

Happy 9th Birthday STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday (February 8th, 2019)

HERMAN FRANK’s Fight The Fear

ZAO’s Decoding The Mobius Strip (EP)