Brave History February 8th, 2021 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK'S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR, BEAST IN BLACK, And More!

February 8, 2021, 2 hours ago

Happy 60th Birthday Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961 
 

Happy 65th Birthday Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD, ERIC BURDON AND THE ANIMALS) - February 8th, 1956 
 

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973 
 

Happy 28th Birthday POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993
 

Happy 21st Birthday BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000 
 

Happy 10th Birthday CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011 
 

Happy 2nd Birthday BEAST IN BLACK’s From Hell With Love – February 8th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday DOWNFALL OF GAIA’s Ethic Of Radical Finitude – February 8th, 2019

More releases on this day: 

Happy 13th Birthday BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008 
Happy 9th Birthday STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday (February 8th, 2019)
HERMAN FRANK’s Fight The Fear
ZAO’s Decoding The Mobius Strip (EP) 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

