Brave History February 9th, 2021 - RIOT, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW, BILL HALEY, THE SWEET, STRATOVARIUS, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, THERION And More!

February 9, 2021, 24 minutes ago

Happy 40th Birthday RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981 
 

Happy 52nd Birthday Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969 
 

Happy 61st Birthday Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960 
 

Happy 55th Birthday Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966 

R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981 
 

R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 
 

R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009 
 

Happy 27th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994

 

Happy 12th Birthday ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009 
 

Happy 6th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015 
 

Happy 3rd Birthday THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018

 

More releases on this day: 

Happy 10th Birthday KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011 

Happy 3rd Birthday (February 9th, 2018)
THE ATLAS MOTH’s Coma Noir
CRESCENT’s The Order Of Amenti
HARM’S WAY’s Posthuman
VOODOO CIRCLE’s Raised On Rock

 



