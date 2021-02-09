Brave History February 9th, 2021 - RIOT, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW, BILL HALEY, THE SWEET, STRATOVARIUS, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, THERION And More!

Happy 40th Birthday RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981



Happy 52nd Birthday Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969



Happy 61st Birthday Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960



Happy 55th Birthday Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966



R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981



R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997



R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009



Happy 27th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994



Happy 12th Birthday ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015



Happy 3rd Birthday THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday (February 9th, 2018)

THE ATLAS MOTH’s Coma Noir

CRESCENT’s The Order Of Amenti

HARM’S WAY’s Posthuman

VOODOO CIRCLE’s Raised On Rock