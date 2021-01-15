Brave History January 15th, 2020 - DAVID LEE ROTH, SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, SABBAT, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!
January 15, 2021, 2 hours ago
Happy 30th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991
Happy 33rd Birthday SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988
Happy70th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951
Happy 58th Birthday Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963
Happy 62nd Birthday Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959
Happy 56th Birthday Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965
Happy 54th Birthday Chris Julke (HELIX) - January 15th, 1967
R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977
Happy 25th Birthday ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996
Happy 23rd Birthday EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998
Happy 19th Birthday BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002
Happy 14th Birthday AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007
Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 5th Birthday ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016