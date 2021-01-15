Brave History January 15th, 2020 - DAVID LEE ROTH, SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, SABBAT, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!

January 15, 2021, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities saxon venom marillion helix captain beefheart accept edguy bolt thrower al atkins axel rudi pell rhapsody of fire witchcraft

Brave History January 15th, 2020 - DAVID LEE ROTH, SAXON, VENOM, MARILLION, TOOL, HELIX, SABBAT, ACCEPT, EDGUY, BOLT THROWER, AL ATKINS, AXEL RUDI PELL, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WITCHCRAFT, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday DAVID LEE ROTH’s A Little Ain't Enough - January 15th, 1991

Happy 33rd Birthday SABBAT’s History Of A Time To Come - January 15th, 1988

Happy70th Birthday Peter Rodney "Biff" Byford (SAXON) - January 15th, 1951

Happy 58th Birthday Conrad Thomas Lant (Cronos; VENOM) - January 15th, 1963

Happy 62nd Birthday Pete Trewavas (MARILLION) - January 15th, 1959

Happy 56th Birthday Adam Jones (TOOL) - January 15th, 1965

Happy 54th Birthday Chris Julke (HELIX)  - January 15th, 1967

R.I.P. Ronnie Van Zant (LYNYRD SKYNYRD) - January 15, 1948 – October 20, 1977

Happy 25th Birthday ACCEPT's Predator - January 15th, 1996

Happy 23rd Birthday EDGUY's Vain Glory Opera - January 15th, 1998

Happy 19th Birthday BOLT THROWER's Honour-Valour-Pride - January 15th, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday AL ATKINS’ Demon Deceiver - January 15th, 2007

Happy 5th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Game Of Sins – January 15th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Into The Legend – January 15th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday WITCHCRAFT’s Nucleus – January 15th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday ABORTED’s Termination Redux (EP) – January 15th, 2016



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “Tomorrow’s Dream” (Remastered) (Warner Bros.)

BLACK SABBATH – “Tomorrow’s Dream” (Remastered) (Warner Bros.)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

Latest Reviews