Brave History January 17th, 2021 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!

Happy 40th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981



Happy 58th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963



Happy 72nd Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949



Happy 68th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953



Happy 46th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975



Happy 36th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985



Happy 39th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982



Happy 26th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995



Happy 21st Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000



Happy 7th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (January 17th, 2011)

DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars

SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz

Happy 7th Birthday (January 17th, 2014)

CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage