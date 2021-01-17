Brave History January 17th, 2021 - MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, THE ROLLING STONES, KROKUS, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY, EPICA, ATREYU, UNCLE SLAM, SENTENCED, AXEL RUDI PELL, And More!
January 17, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 40th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE - January 17th, 1981
Happy 58th Birthday Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963
Happy 72nd Birthday Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949
Happy 68th Birthday Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953
Happy 46th Birthday Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975
Happy 36th Birthday Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985
Happy 39th Birthday Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982
Happy 26th Birthday UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995
Happy 21st Birthday SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000
Happy 7th Birthday AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (January 17th, 2011)
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz
Happy 7th Birthday (January 17th, 2014)
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage