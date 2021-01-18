Brave History January 18th, 2021 - AC/DC, FERGIE FREDERIKSEN, THE BLACK CROWES, ZZ TOP, KING'S X, HELIX, HELLOWEEN, And More!

January 18, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 33rd Birthday AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988

R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014

Happy 48th Birthday Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973


Happy 28th Birthday ZZ TOP’s Antenna - January 18th, 1994

Happy 27th Birthday KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994

Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (January 18th, 2010)

ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint 
SHINING’s Blackjazz 
VALKYRJA’s Contamination

Happy 10th Birthday TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (January 18th, 2013)
BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead 
NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia 
ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War 
SAILLE’s Ritu 

​Happy 2nd Birthday (January 18th, 2019)
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - When the World Becomes Undone 
ARCH ENEMY - Covered in Blood (compilation album) 
CANE HILL - Kill the Sun (EP) 
DAWN OF ASHES - The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam)
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End of Chaos 
LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt
MALEVOLENT CREATION - The 13th Beast
OOMPH! - Ritual 
PAPA ROACH - Who Do You Trust?
RAVEN - Screaming Murder Death from Above: Live in Aalborg (live album)
RIFFTERA - Across the Acheron
THUNDER - Please Remain Seated 
 



