Brave History January 18th, 2021 - AC/DC, FERGIE FREDERIKSEN, THE BLACK CROWES, ZZ TOP, KING'S X, HELIX, HELLOWEEN, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988



R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014



Happy 48th Birthday Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973





Happy 28th Birthday ZZ TOP’s Antenna - January 18th, 1994



Happy 27th Birthday KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994



Happy 10th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013



More releases on this day:



Happy 11th Birthday (January 18th, 2010)

ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint

SHINING’s Blackjazz

VALKYRJA’s Contamination

Happy 10th Birthday TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday (January 18th, 2013)

BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead

NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia

ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War

SAILLE’s Ritu



​Happy 2nd Birthday (January 18th, 2019)

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - When the World Becomes Undone

ARCH ENEMY - Covered in Blood (compilation album)

CANE HILL - Kill the Sun (EP)

DAWN OF ASHES - The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam)

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End of Chaos

LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt

MALEVOLENT CREATION - The 13th Beast

OOMPH! - Ritual

PAPA ROACH - Who Do You Trust?

RAVEN - Screaming Murder Death from Above: Live in Aalborg (live album)

RIFFTERA - Across the Acheron

THUNDER - Please Remain Seated

