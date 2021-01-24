Brave History January 24th, 2021 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!
January 24, 2021, 40 minutes ago
Happy 32nd Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989
Happy 68th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953
Happy 54th Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967
Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968
Happy 26th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995
Happy 16th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014
Happy 1st Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Ballistic, Sadistic – January 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday KIRK WINDSTEIN’s Dream In Motion – January 24th, 2020
Happy 1st Birthday MARKO HIETALA’s Pyre Of The Black Heart – January 24th, 2020
More releases on this day:
Happy 16th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010
Happy 10th Birthday (January 24th, 2011)
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now
Happy 9th Birthday (January 24th, 2012)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' Becoming
OPERA IX's Strix Maledictae In Aeternum
Happy 7th Birthday (January 24th, 2014)
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire
ELYSION’s Someplace Better
Happy 1st Birthday (January 24th, 2020)
BREAKING BENJAMIN’s Aurora
DAVEY SUICIDE’s Rock Ain’t Dead
DAWN OF SOLACE’s Waves
HIGHER POWER’s 27 Miles Underwater
JORN’s Heavy Rock Radio II – Executing The Classics
NERO DI MARTE’s Immoto
NOVELISTS’ Cest La Vie
PYOGENESIS’ A Silent Soul Screams Loud
TEMPERANCE’s Viridian
THY CATAFALQUE’s Naiv