Brave History January 24th, 2021 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!

January 24, 2021, 40 minutes ago

Happy 32nd Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989

Happy 68th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953

Happy 54th Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967

Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968

Happy 26th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995

Happy 16th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Ballistic, Sadistic – January 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday KIRK WINDSTEIN’s Dream In Motion – January 24th, 2020

Happy 1st Birthday MARKO HIETALA’s Pyre Of The Black Heart – January 24th, 2020

More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005
Happy 15th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday (January 24th, 2011)
ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux 
ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now 

Happy 9th Birthday (January 24th, 2012)
ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' Becoming 
OPERA IX's Strix Maledictae In Aeternum 

Happy 7th Birthday (January 24th, 2014)
CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire 
ELYSION’s Someplace Better 

Happy 1st Birthday (January 24th, 2020)
BREAKING BENJAMIN’s Aurora
DAVEY SUICIDE’s Rock Ain’t Dead
DAWN OF SOLACE’s Waves
HIGHER POWER’s 27 Miles Underwater
JORN’s Heavy Rock Radio II – Executing The Classics
NERO DI MARTE’s Immoto
NOVELISTS’ Cest La Vie
PYOGENESIS’ A Silent Soul Screams Loud
TEMPERANCE’s Viridian
THY CATAFALQUE’s Naiv 

 



THE DEAD DAISIES – “Holy Ground (Shake The Memory)” (SPV)

RICH DAVIS – “Eyes Colored Black”

