Brave History January 24th, 2021 - SKID ROW, SAXON, DREAM THEATER, HELLOWEEN, VAN HALEN, DARK TRANQUILLITY, LAMB OF GOD, LACUNA COIL, PRIMAL FEAR, And More!

Happy 32nd Birthday SKID ROW's Skid Row - January 24th, 1989



Happy 68th Birthday Nigel Glockler (SAXON) - January 24th, 1953



Happy 54th Birthday John Myung (DREAM THEATER) − January 24th, 1967



Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Kiske (UNISONIC, HELLOWEEN) − January 24th, 1968



Happy 26th Birthday VAN HALEN's Balance - January 24th, 1995



Happy 16th Birthday DARK TRANQUILLITY's Character - January 24th, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday LAMB OF GOD’s Resolution - January 24th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday LACUNA COIL’s Dark Adrenaline - January 24th, 2012



Happy 7th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Delivering The Black - January 24th, 2014



Happy 1st Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Ballistic, Sadistic – January 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday KIRK WINDSTEIN’s Dream In Motion – January 24th, 2020



Happy 1st Birthday MARKO HIETALA’s Pyre Of The Black Heart – January 24th, 2020



More releases on this day:

Happy 16th Birthday STURMGEIST’s Meister Mephisto - January 24th, 2005

Happy 15th Birthday SWORN ENEMY’s The Beginning Of The End - January 24th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s All Empires Fall - January 24th, 2010

Happy 10th Birthday (January 24th, 2011)

ALLFADER’s Black Blood Flux

ARCHITECTS’s The Here And Now

Happy 9th Birthday (January 24th, 2012)

ABIGAIL WILLIAMS' Becoming

OPERA IX's Strix Maledictae In Aeternum

Happy 7th Birthday (January 24th, 2014)

CALIBAN’s Ghost Empire

ELYSION’s Someplace Better

Happy 1st Birthday (January 24th, 2020)

BREAKING BENJAMIN’s Aurora

DAVEY SUICIDE’s Rock Ain’t Dead

DAWN OF SOLACE’s Waves

HIGHER POWER’s 27 Miles Underwater

JORN’s Heavy Rock Radio II – Executing The Classics

NERO DI MARTE’s Immoto

NOVELISTS’ Cest La Vie

PYOGENESIS’ A Silent Soul Screams Loud

TEMPERANCE’s Viridian

THY CATAFALQUE’s Naiv