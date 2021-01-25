Brave History January 25th, 2021 - DIMMU BORGIR, RIOT, KITTIE, ANGRA, SACRIFICE, GARY MOORE, ALICE IN CHAINS, AVANTASIA, IHSAHN, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Stormblast - January 25th, 1996

R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012

Happy 37th Birthday Mercedes Sherida Lander (KITTIE) - January 25th, 1984

Happy 52nd Birthday Ricardo Confessori (ANGRA) - January 25, 1969

Happy 35th Birthday SACRIFICE’s Torment In Fire - January 25th, 1986

Happy 32nd Birthday GARY MOORE’s After The War - January 25th 1989

Happy 27th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Jar Of Flies - January 25th, 1994

Happy 12th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Scarecrow - January 25th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday IHSAHN’s After - January 25th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Unbreakable - January 25th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday EVERYGREY’s The Atlantic – January 25th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Songs For The Dead Live – January 25th, 2019

Happy 2nd Birthday QUIET RIOT’s One Night In Milan – January 25th, 2019

More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday NORTHER’s Till Death Unites Us - January 25th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (January 25th, 2008)
ALESTORM’s Captain Morgan's Revenge 
AYREON’s 01011001 
BRAINSTORM’s Downburst 

Happy 11th Birthday (January 25th, 2010)
DEATHBOUND’s Non Compos Mentis 
DREAM EVIL’s In The Night 
IN MOURNING’s Monolith 
MYRATH’s Desert Call 
ORPHANED LAND’s The Never Ending Way Of ORWarriOR 

Happy 10th Birthday (January 25th, 2011)
THE BRONX CASKET CO.’s Antihero
ULCERATE’s The Destroyers Of All 

Happy 9th Birthday WITCHMASTER’s Smierc - January 25th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (January 25th, 2013)
CONVULSE’s Inner Evil 
CULT OF LUNA’s Vertikal 
DREAMSHADE’s The Gift Of Life 
HATEBREED’s The Divinity Of Purpose 
KOLDBRANN’s Vertigo 
JORN LANDE’s Symphonic 
PINK CREAM 69’s Ceremonial 

Happy 6th Birthday HATE’s Crusade:Zero - January 25th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday ABORYM’s Shifting.negative – January 25th, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday MIKE SHINODA’s Post Traumatic (EP) – January 25th, 2018

Happy 2nd Birthday (January 25th, 2019)
ANCIENT BARDS’ Origine (The Black Crystal Sword Saga Part 2)
BRING ME THE HORIZON’s Amo
CARNAL FORGE’s Gun To Mouth Salvation
CORRODED’s Bitter
DESECRAVITY’s Anathema
HECATE ENTHRONED’s Embrace Of The Godless Aeon
INCITE’s Built To Destroy
JETBOY’s Born To Fly
KANE ROBERTS’ The New Normal
KING 810’s Suicide King
STARBREAKER’s Dysphoria
SWALLOW THE SUN’s When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light



Latest Reviews