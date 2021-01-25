Brave History January 25th, 2021 - DIMMU BORGIR, RIOT, KITTIE, ANGRA, SACRIFICE, GARY MOORE, ALICE IN CHAINS, AVANTASIA, IHSAHN, STRATOVARIUS, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR's Stormblast - January 25th, 1996



R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012



Happy 37th Birthday Mercedes Sherida Lander (KITTIE) - January 25th, 1984



Happy 52nd Birthday Ricardo Confessori (ANGRA) - January 25, 1969



Happy 35th Birthday SACRIFICE’s Torment In Fire - January 25th, 1986



Happy 32nd Birthday GARY MOORE’s After The War - January 25th 1989



Happy 27th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS' Jar Of Flies - January 25th, 1994



Happy 12th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Scarecrow - January 25th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday IHSAHN’s After - January 25th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ Unbreakable - January 25th, 2013



Happy 2nd Birthday EVERYGREY’s The Atlantic – January 25th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday KING DIAMOND’s Songs For The Dead Live – January 25th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday QUIET RIOT’s One Night In Milan – January 25th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 15th Birthday NORTHER’s Till Death Unites Us - January 25th, 2006

Happy 13th Birthday (January 25th, 2008)

ALESTORM’s Captain Morgan's Revenge

AYREON’s 01011001

BRAINSTORM’s Downburst

Happy 11th Birthday (January 25th, 2010)

DEATHBOUND’s Non Compos Mentis

DREAM EVIL’s In The Night

IN MOURNING’s Monolith

MYRATH’s Desert Call

ORPHANED LAND’s The Never Ending Way Of ORWarriOR

Happy 10th Birthday (January 25th, 2011)

THE BRONX CASKET CO.’s Antihero

ULCERATE’s The Destroyers Of All

Happy 9th Birthday WITCHMASTER’s Smierc - January 25th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday (January 25th, 2013)

CONVULSE’s Inner Evil

CULT OF LUNA’s Vertikal

DREAMSHADE’s The Gift Of Life

HATEBREED’s The Divinity Of Purpose

KOLDBRANN’s Vertigo

JORN LANDE’s Symphonic

PINK CREAM 69’s Ceremonial

Happy 6th Birthday HATE’s Crusade:Zero - January 25th, 2015

Happy 4th Birthday ABORYM’s Shifting.negative – January 25th, 2017

Happy 3rd Birthday MIKE SHINODA’s Post Traumatic (EP) – January 25th, 2018

Happy 2nd Birthday (January 25th, 2019)

ANCIENT BARDS’ Origine (The Black Crystal Sword Saga Part 2)

BRING ME THE HORIZON’s Amo

CARNAL FORGE’s Gun To Mouth Salvation

CORRODED’s Bitter

DESECRAVITY’s Anathema

HECATE ENTHRONED’s Embrace Of The Godless Aeon

INCITE’s Built To Destroy

JETBOY’s Born To Fly

KANE ROBERTS’ The New Normal

KING 810’s Suicide King

STARBREAKER’s Dysphoria

SWALLOW THE SUN’s When A Shadow Is Forced Into The Light