Brave History January 28th, 2021 - BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, ARMORED SAINT, OBITUARY, TRAFFIC, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL, BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE, HEAVEN SHALL BURN, DECREPIT BIRTH, METALLICA, And More!

January 28, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 35th Birthday BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986



Happy 58th Birthday Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963



Happy 55th Birthday Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966



Happy 51st Birthday Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970



R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005





R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017



R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009



Happy 38th Birthday TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983



Happy 25th Birthday DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996



Happy 13th Birthday BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008



Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011

Happy 8th Birthday FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday REBELLION’s A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare’s King Lear – January 28th, 2018