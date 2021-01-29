Brave History January 29th, 2021 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!
Happy 59th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962
Happy 69th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952
R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985
Happy 67th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963
Happy 30th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991
Happy 53rd Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29, 1968
Happy 20th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001
Happy 19th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002
Happy 19th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008
Happy 11th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010
Happy 11th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013
Happy 8th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016
Happy 5th Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (January 29th, 2010)
CREMATORY’s Infinity
EXCALION’s High Time
Happy 8th Birthday (January 29th, 2013)
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP)
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP)
Happy 5th Birthday (January 29th, 2016)
AMORAL’s In Sequence
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound
CONAN’s Revengeance
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate