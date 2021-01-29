Brave History January 29th, 2021 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!

Happy 59th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962



Happy 69th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952



R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985



Happy 67th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963



Happy 30th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991



Happy 53rd Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29, 1968



Happy 20th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001



Happy 19th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002



Happy 19th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002



Happy 13th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008



Happy 11th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010



Happy 11th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010



Happy 11th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010



Happy 11th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010



Happy 11th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012



Happy 8th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013



Happy 8th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013



Happy 5th Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016



Happy 5th Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (January 29th, 2010)

CREMATORY’s Infinity

EXCALION’s High Time

Happy 8th Birthday (January 29th, 2013)

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP)

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP)

Happy 5th Birthday (January 29th, 2016)

AMORAL’s In Sequence

BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash

BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound

CONAN’s Revengeance

EXUMER’s The Raging Tides

MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate