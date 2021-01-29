Brave History January 29th, 2021 - QUEENSRŸCHE, RAMONES, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, LACUNA COIL, DREAM THEATER, KING DIAMOND, OVERKILL, GAMMA RAY, CIRCLE II CIRLCE, AVANTASIA, PRIMAL FEAR, PRONG, And More!

January 29, 2021, 3 minutes ago

Happy 59th Birthday Bassist Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1962

Happy 69th Birthday Drummer Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES) - January 29th, 1952

R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985

Happy 67th Birthday Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963

Happy 30th Birthday Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991 

Happy 53rd Birthday STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29, 1968

 

Happy 20th Birthday LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001

Happy 19th Birthday DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002

Happy 19th Birthday KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008

Happy 11th Birthday BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010

Happy 11th Birthday OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016

Happy 5th Birthday SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (January 29th, 2010)
CREMATORY’s Infinity
EXCALION’s High Time 

Happy 8th Birthday (January 29th, 2013)
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) 
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) 

Happy 5th Birthday (January 29th, 2016)
AMORAL’s In Sequence
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash 
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound 
CONAN’s Revengeance 
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate 



