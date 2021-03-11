Brave History March 11th, 2021 - QUIET RIOT, PANTERA, VANILLA FUDGE, KINGDOM COME, HELLOWEEN, BLIND GUARDIAN, HELLOWEEN, BLACK SABBATH, HELIX, ALICE COOPER, And More!
QUIET RIOT's landmark third album, Metal Health, was released 38 years ago today (March 11th, 1983). Led by the SLADE cover of "Cum On Feel The Noize", the album is notable for being the very first heavy metal album to reach the #1 spot on the Billboard 200, knocking THE POLICE's Synchronicity out of #1 in the US. Metal Health sits at six-times platinum in the US (six million copies) and three-times platinum (300,000 copies) in Canada.
R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018
Happy 74th Birthday Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947
Happy 59th Birthday Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962
Happy 54th Birthday Uli Kusch (HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY, MASTERPLAN, HOLY MOSES) - March 11th, 1967
Happy 51st Birthday Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970
Happy 47th Birthday Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974
Happy 46th Birthday ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975
Happy 38th Birthday HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983
Happy 30th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991
Happy 25th Birthday ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996
Happy 13th Birthday ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008
Happy 8th Birthday ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday (March 11th, 2011)
NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD)
SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth
Happy 8th Birthday BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013
Happy 7th Birthday (March 11th, 2014)
ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together
NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights
Happy 5th Birthday
CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016
VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016