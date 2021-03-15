Brave History March 15th, 2021- KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, SAMMY HAGAR, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!
March 15, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 45th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976
Happy 66th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955
Happy 58th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963
Happy 53rd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968
Happy 52nd Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969
Happy 28th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993
Happy 27th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994
Happy 27th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994
Happy 16th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005
Happy 16th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
Happy 16th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005
Happy 12th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD)
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft
Happy 8th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation)
KEN MODE’s Entrench
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi
Happy 5th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016
Happy 4th Birthday DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s Dashavatar – March 15th, 2017
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 15th, 2019)
ANY GIVEN DAY’s Overpower
FALLUJAH’s Undying Light