Brave History March 15th, 2021- KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, SAMMY HAGAR, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976



Happy 66th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955



Happy 58th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963



Happy 53rd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968



Happy 52nd Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969



Happy 28th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993



Happy 27th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994



Happy 27th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994



Happy 16th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005



Happy 16th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005



Happy 16th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005



Happy 12th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009



Happy 10th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)

CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD)

ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed

SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown

TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft

Happy 8th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)

IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation)

KEN MODE’s Entrench

TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia

WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi

Happy 5th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016

Happy 4th Birthday DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s Dashavatar – March 15th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 15th, 2019)

ANY GIVEN DAY’s Overpower

FALLUJAH’s Undying Light