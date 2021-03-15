Brave History March 15th, 2021- KISS, DEE SNIDER, POISON, ICED EARTH, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE, SAMMY HAGAR, MÖTLEY CRÜE, KAMELOT, SABATON, TRIVIUM, THANATOS, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MASTODON, And More!

March 15, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 45th Birthday KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976

Happy 66th Birthday Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955

Happy 58th Birthday Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968

Happy 52nd Birthday Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969

Happy 28th Birthday COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993

Happy 27th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994

Happy 27th Birthday SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994

Happy 16th Birthday KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005

Happy 16th Birthday SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005

Happy 16th Birthday TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005

Happy 12th Birthday THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009

Happy 10th Birthday CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration (DVD) – March 15th, 2011

Happy 10th Birthday MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon (CD/DVD) – March 15th, 2011

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 15th, 2011)
CAGE’s The Rise To Power (DVD) 
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown 
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft 

Happy 8th Birthday (March 15th, 2013)
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion (compilation) 
KEN MODE’s Entrench 
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia 
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasi

Happy 5th Birthday PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin (EP) – March 15th, 2016

Happy 4th Birthday DEMONIC RESURRECTION’s Dashavatar – March 15th, 2017

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 15th, 2019)
ANY GIVEN DAY’s Overpower
FALLUJAH’s Undying Light



Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH – “The Mob Rules” (Live) (Rhino)

Featured Video

WARCALL Premieres "The Chase"

