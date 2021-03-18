Brave History March 18th, 2021 - ALICE IN CHAINS, OZZY OSBOURNE, CINDERELLA, DANGEROUS TOYS, DOKKEN, AEROSMITH, AUTOGRAPH, BURY YOUR DEAD, AVANTASIA, BLOODBOUND, TOKYO BLADE, U.D.O., DEMON HUNTER, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Jerry Cantrell (ALICE IN CHAINS) - March 18th, 1966



R.I.P. Bernie Tormé (OZZY OSBOURNE, GILLAN, DESPERADO) - March 18th, 1952 - March 17th, 2019



Happy 58th Birthday Jeff LaBar (CINDERELLA) - March 18th, 1963



Happy 56th Birthday Jason McMaster (DANGEROUS TOYS, BROKEN TEETH ) - March 18th, 1965



Happy 55th Birthday Jon Levin (DOKKEN, DORO, WARLOCK) – March 18th, 1966



Happy 24th Birthday AEROSMITH's Nine Lives - March 18th, 1997



Happy 24th Birthday AUTOGRAPH’s Missing Pieces - March 18th, 1997



Happy 13th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD’s Bury Your Dead - March 18th, 2008



Happy 13th Birthday BLACK TIDE’s Light From Above – March 18th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday AVANTASIA’s The Flying Opera – March 18th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday BLOODBOUND’s Unholy Cross – March 18th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday TOKYO BLADE’s Thousand Men Strong – March 18th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday U.D.O.’s Rev Raptor – March 18th, 2011



Happy 8th Birthday INTRONAUT’s Habitual Levitations (Instilling Words With Tones) – March 18th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday DEMON HUNTER’s Extremist – March 18th, 2014



Happy 5th Birthday BLAZE BAYLEY’s Infinite Entanglement – March 18th, 2016



More releases on this day:



Happy 9th Birthday MINDFLOW’s With Bare Hands – March 18th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday (March 18th, 2016)

CIRCUS MAXIMUS’ Havoc

CONVULSE’s Cycle Of Revenge

GRAILKNIGHTS’ Dead Or Alive (EP)

HUMAN FORTRESS’ Thieves Of The Night

MOB RULES’ Tales From Beyond

MYSTIC PROPHECY’s War Brigade

SPIRITUAL BEGGARS’ Sunrise To Sundown

Happy 1st Birthday LYNCH’s Ultima - March 18th, 2020

