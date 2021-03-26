Brave History March 26th, 2021 - AEROSMITH, BOSTON, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, GLENN HUGHES, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, VAN HALEN, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, And More!

March 26, 2021, an hour ago

Happy 73rd Birthday Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948

Happy 72nd Birthday Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949

Happy 59th Birthday Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962

Happy 57th Birthday Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)

Happy 52nd Birthday Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969

Happy 48th Birthday Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973

Happy 56th Birthday Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965

R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (51 years old) 

Happy 48th Birthday BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973

Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976

Happy 41st Birthday VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980

Happy 30th Birthday MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991

Happy 14th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! (DVD) – March 26th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 26th, 2012)
NAGLFAR’s Teras
WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm
WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition 

Happy 1st Birthday (March 26th, 2020)
NINE INCH NAILS’ Ghosts V: Together
NINE INCH NAILS’ Ghosts VI: Locusts

 



