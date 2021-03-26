Brave History March 26th, 2021 - AEROSMITH, BOSTON, TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, GLENN HUGHES, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, MORBID ANGEL, OZZY OSBOURNE, VAN HALEN, BECK, BOGERT & APPICE, And More!
March 26, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 73rd Birthday Steven Tyler (AEROSMITH) - March 26th, 1948
Happy 72nd Birthday Fran Sheehan (BOSTON) - March 26th, 1949
Happy 59th Birthday Jeff Plate (TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA, METAL CHURCH, SAVATAGE) - March 26th, 1962
Happy 57th Birthday Thomas Larsson – March 26th, 1964 (GLENN HUGHES, SIX FEET UNDER, BALTIMOORE)
Happy 52nd Birthday Hwang Chang Shik (SAHARA) – March 26th, 1969
Happy 48th Birthday Alessandro Lotta (RHAPSODY OF FIRE, WINGDOM) – March 26th, 1973
Happy 56th Birthday Trey Azagthoth (MORBID ANGEL) – March 26th, 1965
R.I.P. Randolpho (Randy) Francisco Castillo (OZZY OSBOURNE, MÖTLEY CRÜE): December 18th, 1950 – March 26th, 2002 (51 years old)
Happy 48th Birthday BECK, BOGERT & APPICE - March 26th, 1973
Happy 45th Birthday THIN LIZZY's Jailbreak - March 26th, 1976
Happy 41st Birthday VAN HALEN's Women and Children First - March 26th, 1980
Happy 30th Birthday MR. BIG’s Lean Into It – March 26th, 1991
Happy 14th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s The Blackening - March 26th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday BORKNAGAR’s Urd – March 26th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday FLYING COLORS’ Flying Colors – March 26th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday GOD FORBID’s Equilibrium – March 26th, 2012
Happy 9th Birthday IRON MAIDEN’s En Vivo! (DVD) – March 26th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 26th, 2012)
NAGLFAR’s Teras
WODENSTHRONE’s The Storm
WRETCHED’s Son Of Perdition
Happy 1st Birthday (March 26th, 2020)
NINE INCH NAILS’ Ghosts V: Together
NINE INCH NAILS’ Ghosts VI: Locusts