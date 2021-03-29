Brave History March 29th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, JEFF BECK, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!

Happy 39th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982



Happy 74th Birthday Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947



Happy 62nd Birthday Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959



Happy 57th Birthday DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1964





Happy 46th Birthday JEFF BECK’S Blow By Blow - March 29th, 1975





Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER - Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008



Happy 10th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011



Happy 10th Birthday ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011



Happy 2nd Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Empath – March 29th, 2019



Happy 2nd Birthday L.A. GUNS’ The Devil You Know – March 29th, 2019



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (March 29th, 2011)

BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion

BLACKGUARD’s Firefight

Happy 8th Birthday PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013

Happy 2nd Birthday (March 29th, 2019)

ANTHEM’s Nucleus

FORVER STILL’s Breathe In Colours

I PREVAIL’s Trauma

NIGHTRAGE’s Wolf To Man

OKILLY DOKILLY’s Howdilly Twodilly

WHITECHAPEL’s The Valley