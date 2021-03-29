Brave History March 29th, 2021 - SCORPIONS, TOTO, JANE'S ADDICTION, DONNIE VIE, JEFF BECK, DREAM THEATER, AMON AMARTH, BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME, CAVALERA CONSPIRACY, OBSCURA, ALEX SKOLNICK, And More!
March 29, 2021, 27 minutes ago
Happy 39th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Blackout - March 29th, 1982
Happy 74th Birthday Robert Troy "Bobby" Kimball (TOTO) - March 29th, 1947
Happy 62nd Birthday Peretz Bernstein (aka Perry Farrell) (JANE'S ADDICTION, PORNO FOR PYROS) - March 29th, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday DONNIE VIE (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – March 29th, 1964
Happy 46th Birthday JEFF BECK’S Blow By Blow - March 29th, 1975
Happy 13th Birthday DREAM THEATER - Greatest Hit (...and 21 Other Pretty Cool Songs) - March 29th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday AMON AMARTH’s Surtur Rising – March 29th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME’s Best Of – March 29th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Blunt Force Trauma – March 29th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday OBSCURA’s Omnivium – March 29th, 2011
Happy 10th Birthday ALEX SKOLNICK’s Alex Skolnick Trio – March 29th, 2011
Happy 2nd Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND’s Empath – March 29th, 2019
Happy 2nd Birthday L.A. GUNS’ The Devil You Know – March 29th, 2019
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (March 29th, 2011)
BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE’s Celestial Completion
BLACKGUARD’s Firefight
Happy 8th Birthday PERSEFONE’s Spiritual Migration – March 29th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday (March 29th, 2019)
ANTHEM’s Nucleus
FORVER STILL’s Breathe In Colours
I PREVAIL’s Trauma
NIGHTRAGE’s Wolf To Man
OKILLY DOKILLY’s Howdilly Twodilly
WHITECHAPEL’s The Valley