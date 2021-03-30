Brave History March 30th, 2021 - FORBIDDEN, ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, GWAR, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!

March 30, 2021, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities eric clapton danzig pretty boy floyd aerosmith soulfly hatesphere ministry prong forbidden

Happy 31st Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990

Happy 76th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945

Happy 55th Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966

Happy 53rd Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968

Happy 27th Birthday GWAR’s This Toilet Earth – March 30th, 1994

Happy 17th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004

Happy 17th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004

Happy 12th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009

Happy 9th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (March 30th, 2012)
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD)
EXILIA’s Decode 
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned 

Happy 6th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015

Happy 3rd Birthday (March 30th, 2018)
ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP 
AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age 
AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live 
BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages 
ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human 
FAILURE’s In The Future (EP) 
J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita 
LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival 
MARC RIZZO’s Rotation 
NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs 
NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein 
PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins 
ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live 
ZEKE’s Hellbender 



