Brave History March 30th, 2021 - FORBIDDEN, ERIC CLAPTON, DANZIG, PRETTY BOY FLOYD, GWAR, AEROSMITH, SOULFLY, HATESPHERE, MINISTRY, PRONG, And More!
March 30, 2021, an hour ago
Happy 31st Birthday FORBIDDEN’s Twisted Into Form – March 30th, 1990
Happy 76th Birthday ERIC CLAPTON (YARDBIRDS, CREAM) - March 30th, 1945
Happy 55th Birthday Joseph Willam "Joey" Castillo (DANZIG, QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE) - March 30, 1966
Happy 53rd Birthday Steve Summers (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 30th, 1968
Happy 27th Birthday GWAR’s This Toilet Earth – March 30th, 1994
Happy 17th Birthday AEROSMITH’s Honkin’ On Bobo – March 30th, 2004
Happy 17th Birthday SOULFLY’s Prophecy - March 30th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday HATESPHERE’s To The Nines - March 30th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday MINISTRY’s Relapse – March 30th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday PRONG’s Songs From The Black Hole – March 30th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (March 30th, 2012)
ATROCITY’s Die Gottlosen Jahre (DVD)
EXILIA’s Decode
LONEWOLF’s Army Of The Damned
Happy 6th Birthday MORGOTH’s Ungod – March 30th, 2015
Happy 3rd Birthday (March 30th, 2018)
ALESANA’s The Lost Chapters EP
AUGURY’s Illusive Golden Age
AYREON’s Ayreon Universe – The Best Of Ayreon Live
BARREN EARTH’s A Complex Of Cages
ESCAPE THE FATE’s I Am Human
FAILURE’s In The Future (EP)
J.B.O.’s Deutsche Vita
LIGHT THE TORCH’s Revival
MARC RIZZO’s Rotation
NAPALM DEATH’s Coded Smears And More Uncommon Slurs
NO ONE IS INNOCENT’s Frankenstein
PRIMORDIAL’s Exile Amongst The Ruins
ROB ZOMBIE’s Astro-Creep: 2000 Live
ZEKE’s Hellbender