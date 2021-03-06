Brave History March 6th, 2021 - PINK FLOYD, MANOWAR, SYMPHONY X, ACT OF DEFIANCE, OPETH, ALVIN LEE, ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY, CHIMAIRA, DYING FETUS, SEVENDUST, NIGHTWISH, SAMAEL, EVERY TIME I DIE, ENSLAVED, EUROPE, And More!
Happy 75th Birthday David Gilmour (PINK FLOYD) - March 6th, 1946
Happy 67th Birthday Joey DeMaio (MANOWAR) - March 6th, 1954
Happy 53rd Birthday Michael Romeo (SYMPHONY X) - March 6th, 1968
Happy 51st Birthday Chris Broderick (ACT OF DEFIANCE, MEGADETH, JAG PANZER) - March 6th, 1970
Happy 47th Birthday Peter Lindgren (OPETH) - March 6th, 1973
R.I.P. ALVIN LEE (born Graham Anthony Barnes; TEN YEARS AFTER): December 19th, 1944 – March 6th, 2013
Happy 15th Birthday DAVID GILMOUR’s On An Island - March 6th, 2006
Happy 14th Birthday ALABAMA THUNDERPUSSY’s Open Fire - March 6th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday CHIMAIRA’s Resurrection - March 6th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday DYING FETUS’ War Of Attrition - March 6th, 2007
Happy 14th Birthday SEVENDUST’s Alpha - March 6th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Made In Hong Kong (And in Various Other Places) - March 6th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday SAMAEL’s Above - March 6th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday EVERY TIME I DIE’s Ex Lives - March 6th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ENSLAVED’s In Times - March 6th, 2015
Happy 6th Birthday EUROPE’s War Of Kings - March 6th, 2015