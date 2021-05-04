Brave History May 4th, 2021 - EXODUS/SLAYER, MÖTLEY CRÜE, 38 SPECIAL, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, DOKKEN, CATTLE DECAPITATION, U.D.O., DIMMU BORGIR, IHSAHN

May 4, 2021, 56 minutes ago

Happy 57th Birthday Gary Holt (EXODUS, SLAYER) - May 4th, 1964



Happy 70th Birthday Robert Alan Deal (aka Mick Mars) (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - May 4th, 1951





Happy 39th Birthday 38 SPECIAL’s Special Forces - May 4th, 1982



Happy 22nd Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY's Sonic Brew - May 4th, 1999



Happy 11th Birthday DOKKEN’s Greatest Hits - May 4th, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday CATTLE DECAPITATION’s Monolith Of Inhumanity - May 4th, 2012



Happy 9th Birthday U.D.O.’s Celebrator - Rare Tracks - May 4th, 2012



Happy 3rd Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Eonian – May 4th, 2018



Happy 3rd Birthday IHSAHN’s Amr – May 4th, 2018



More May 4th releases:

Happy 9th Birthday DAWN OF DESTINY’s Praying To The World – 2012

Happy 3rd Birthday (2018)

ANGELUS APATRIDA’s Cabaret de la Guillotine

IRON ANGEL’s Hellbounrd

IRON FIRE’s Dawn Of Creation: Twentieth Anniversary

PARKWAY DRIVE’s Reverence

SHINEDOWN’s Attention Attention

THY CATAFALQUE’s Geometria

THE WORD ALIVE’s Violent Noise