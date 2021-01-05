BravePicks 2020 - The Scribes Speak!

Carl Begai



Top 20 Of 2020

1) ANNIHILATOR - Ballistic, Sadistic (Silver Lining)

2) BLACKGUARD - Storm (Independent)

3) KATAKLYSM - Unconquered (Nuclear Blast)

4) HELL FREEZES OVER - Hellraiser (Carnal Beast)

5) SODOM - Genesis XIX (Steamhammer)

6) PRIMAL FEAR - Metal Commando (Nuclear Blast)

7) ENSIFERUM - Thalassic (Metal Blade)

8) PARADISE LOST - Obsidian (Nuclear Blast)

9) TURMION KÄTILÖT - Global Warning (Nuclear Blast)

10) GRAVE DIGGER - Fields Of Blood (Napalm)

11) INSIDIOUS DISEASE - After Death (Nuclear Blast)

12) TESTAMENT - Titans Of Creation (Nuclear Blast)

13) STORM FORCE - Age Of Fear (Escape)

14) FINNTROLL - Vredesvävd (Century Media)

15) DRACONIAN - Under a Godless Veil (Napalm)

16) SVEN GALI - 3 (RFL)

17) AYREON - Transitus (Mascot Records)

18) CONCEPTION - State Of Deception (Sound Factory Records)

19) AMARANTHE - Manifest (Nuclear Blast)

20) NIGHTWISH - Human. :II: Nature. (Nuclear Blast)

Brave Embarrassments

BEYOND THE BLACK - Hørizøns (Napalm)

Have you ever sat through a movie and wondered what you just watched because it was as exciting as watching paint dry? This is the audio version of that scenario.

U.D.O. - We Are One (AFM)

I'll give Mr. Dirkschneider & Co. an A for concept and effort, but.... no. The classical orchestration behind these songs gives the album a cheesy '80s movie soundtrack feel that.... no. Just... no.

STRYPER - Even The Devil Believes (Frontiers Records)

Is it possible for a band to be too damn productive? Gotta admire their (frontman Michael Sweet's) fire, but save for a handful of songs this outing is inferior to the last few records. Time to slow down and take a breath or ten.

Thoughts On 2020

A year of unparalleled sadness in the music industry. We've all lost a hero at some point. We all miss the irreplaceable camaraderie and sense of family - not to mention the mayhem - that comes with live shows. Looking forward to the end of 2020 so we can begin again.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021

Political babble and COVID fear mongering on so-called metal websites that resemble tabloids. Focus on the music and give people a fucking break. Hell knows BraveWords makes a point of it, and we're damn proud of it.

Metal Predictions For 2021

Not that I want to be the voice of doom and gloom, but it's highly doubtful metal festivals will return in 2021. Give it a year. Slowly but surely we will get back to live shows 2021, albeit socially distanced as this COVID nonsense gets sorted out. Baby steps, and one day we'll get back to something close to normal.

