BravePicks 2020 - The Scribes Speak! Rich Catino

BravePicks 2020 - The Scribes Speak!

Top 20 Of 2020

1) H.E.A.T. - II (earMUSIC)

2) ARMORED SAINT - Punching The Sky (Metal Blade)

3) GIRISH & THE CHRONICLES - Rock The Highway (Lion's Pride)

4) OZ - Forced Commandments (Massacre)

5) VANDEN PLAS- The Ghost Xperiment: Illumination (Frontiers)

6) SORCERER - Lamenting The Innocent (Metal Blade)

7) STALLION - Slaves Of Time (High Roller)

8) VANISHING POINT - Dead Elysium (AFM)

9) WOLF - Feeding The Machine (Century Media)

10) STRYPER - Even The Devil Believes (Frontiers)

11) FATES WARNING - Long Day Goodnight (Metal Blade)

12) TESTAMENT - Titans Of Creation (Nuclear Blast)

13) GRAVE DIGGER - Fields Of Blood (Napalm)

14) BLOODY HEELS - Ignite The Sky (Frontiers)

15) FIREWIND - Firewind (AFM)

16) TRAVELER - Termination Shock (Gates Of Hell)

17) RAGE - Wings Of Rage (SPV/Steamhammer)

18) SERIOUS BLACK - Suite 226 (AFM)

19) MIKE LEPOND'S SILENT ASSASSINS - Whore Of Babylon (Silver Lining Music)

20) DEMONS & WIZARDS - III (Century Media)

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

NIGHTWISH - Human:II:Nature (Nuclear Blast)

Way too overblown, symphonic, layered, so much to digest that its boring. They need to get back to the Century Child/Once era of arrangements.

ACE FREHLEY - Origins, Vol.2 (eOne)

We already know where he came from, this is unnecessary, new music would be better. Songs that are a little bit of the 78 solo album, his tunes from Dynasty/Unmasked, and the first Frehley's Comet.

OZZY OSBOURNE - Ordinary Man (Epic)

Not that I thought this was going to be any good, with all the various guest musicians, a pop music guitarist/producer, etc. But the music was a total attempt to be relevant to the greatest hits, twitter, social media buying audience who only care for a minute anyway.

U.D.O. - We Are One (AFM)

I really like albums and songs from Udo Dirkschneider, but sometimes he releases music too often, and now do we really need another orchestrated metal album?

ALESTORM - Curse Of The Crystal Coconut (Napalm)

This band has potential musically, but man the song titles, lyrics?, "Curse of the Crystal Coconut". Running Wild must hang their heads when they hear what has become of their contribution to power metal.

Thoughts On 2020

What a difficult year all around for life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. But out of the dark comes the light, and it’s going to take time, but it will for music too. Until live concerts are able to happen again, let’s spend a few bucks for the online livestream shows to support bands so they can hit the stage and play to hundreds and thousands sooner than later. There are still great new bands carrying on the sounds of traditional metal, the New Wave of British Heavy Metal, like Night Demon, Traveler, Stallion, Striker, Skullfist, Ambush, Enforcer, Snakebite, and Haunt. Pick your poison at the YouTube channel NWOTHM Full Albums. While everyone is still home, be sure to search out bands and musicians on Facebook and other social media because they are always active with playthrough videos, interviews, studio updates, and other activities to let you know they are still active.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2021

It’s really a shame that if, and when, the Mötley Crüe/Leppard/Poison tour happens new bands like H.E.A.T., Crazy Lixx, Eclipse, and/or W.E.T. are not on the bill. Stop living a 100% in the past with these nostalgic ‘80s lineups. American tours and festivals are notorious for being stuck in a decade. We want NEW hard rock and metal that everyone overseas gets.

Metal Predictions For 2021

Helloween, the pumpkins united, will release an album that's worthy of their history, a cross between the first two "Keeper" albums and something from Gamma Ray's history. New Overkill will be crushing as always, and as good as their ‘80s albums. Accept's new album Too Mean To Die better live up to that title. I'm sure it will, Wolf hasn't lost his mojo in the riffs dept, and the last four albums with Mark Tornillo singing are excellent. Guitarist Joel Hoekstra's 13 project has a great lineup, is sure to be an enjoyable mix of hard rock and AOR. If new Judas Priest is anything like Firepower, well then time for me to charge up the extinguisher. Winger always deliver with strong new music that's familiar yet adventurous. And King Diamond, The Institute, will it capture that magic from the ‘80s albums? I think so judging from the single "Masquerade Of Madness".

