BravePicks 2022 - ARCH ENEMY's Deceivers #16

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!

First up, the best of the best for 2022 begins NOW! And we begin with the six releases bubbling under our top 30.

BravePicks 2022

16) ARCH ENEMY - Deceivers (Century Media)

Deception no more – Arch Enemy has remained one of the most popular bands in heavy metal and have boundless pressure to live up to with each release and the irony is palpable with Deceivers – a sturdy melodic death metal effort to appease longtime fans, but also reel back in the ones who might have given up on them. Arch Enemy utilizes some atmospheric moments to change things up and makes for a more intense listen.

Alissa White-Gluz leads the way with her guttural shrieks while Michael Amott and Jeff Loomis impress on the guitars; Deceivers leaps to #16 on our BravePicks.

Guitarist Michael Amott on Deceivers:

“Having just celebrated our 25th anniversary as a group and now releasing our 11th studio album, one could easily assume that we would be cruising along and going through the motions at this point. In reality, nothing could be further from the truth when it comes to Arch Enemy and our new album, Deceivers. It is without a doubt always a challenge to raise the bar each time in both the songwriting and production side of things, and it can feel a bit daunting before we get into it. But once we do get started and fully immerse ourselves in the creative process, it's really like there is nothing else in the world and we are very focused. And believe it or not, for the most part, we have a ton of fun making this music! Creating Deceivers was no different, once again we shut out the outside world and went deep into the artistic zone. I believe we pulled out some really interesting musical and lyrical themes this time, a few things might even raise an eyebrow or two - while retaining all the signature elements of the band. In the end, it's Arch Enemy at full speed and power!"