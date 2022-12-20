BravePicks 2022 - OZZY OSBOURNE's Patient Number 9 #12

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

12) OZZY OSBOURNE - Patient Number 9 (Epic)

If there’s anything that defined the year 2022, it was the Prince Of Darkness showing his fangs once again with a new solo effort, Patient Number 9. Ozzy Osbourne’s solo output has been shoddy since No More Tears, which was over 30 years ago. 2020’s Ordinary Man was a low point, but respect for wanting to churn out new music and Patient Number 9 is an astoundingly strong effort from a man that has been entertaining us for over 50 years. Teaming up with his former Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi was smart and easily reminds of better days and the wild man Zakk Wylde adds an authentic juice to "Mr Darkness" and "Evil Shuffle".

The surprise of the year, Ozzy still has it in him as Patient Number 9 checks in at #12.

Scribe Nick Balazs described the album in his review:

No coincidence that the best tracks are the ones featuring Zakk Wylde and Tony Iommi. These guys get Ozzy and what he’s all about and their mere presence alone elevates the material they plan on. “No Escape From Now” takes the crown with vintage Iommi licks, a doomy atmosphere and then an up-tempo mid-section. It’s a classic Ozzy/Sabbath connection and composition. The Ozzman rekindles his “crazy” persona with the surprising twists and catchiness of “Mr. Darkness” and the jovial stomp of “Evil Shuffle” – each replete with sharp performances from Zakk. The title track and first single becomes better on repeated listens and has more depth musically being over 7 minutes long.

The Eric Clapton led (who’d ever think Clapton and Ozzy would work together?) “One Of Those Days” takes a more bluesy feel naturally with a nice blend of organs in the rhythm section. Can’t help but chuckle at the line “it’s one of those days I don’t believe in Jesus.” “Immortal” tries and mostly captures the spirit of the Diary Of Madman days while “Parasite” is bogged down by a modernized poppy chorus. The trippy “Nothing Feels Right” is an interesting addition to Ozzy’s work and sounds better in the context of the album rather than on its own. Symphonic elements present itself on the other Jeff Beck track “A Thousand Shades”. A nice song, but doesn’t like classic Ozzy.