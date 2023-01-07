BravePicks 2022 - The Scribes Speak!

James Garvin



Top 20 Of 2022

1) OZZY OSBOURNE – Patient Number 9 (Epic)

2) ALUNAH – Strange Machine (Heavy Psych Sounds)

3) SANHEDRIN – Lights On (Metal Blade)

4) IN APHELION – Moribund (Edged Circle Productions)

5) BLUT AUS NORD – Disharmonium – Undreamable Abysses (Debemur Morti)

6) WO FAT – Singularity (Ripple Music)

7) KREATOR – Hate Uber Alles (Nuclear Blast)

8) PURE WRATH – Hymn To The Woeful Hearts (Debemur Morti)

9) SCORPIONS – Rock Believer (Vertigo)

10) A-Z – A-Z (Metal Blade)

11) NOCTURNAL GRAVES – An Outlaw’s Stand (Season of Mist)

12) SOULFLY – Totem (Nuclear Blast)

13) SAXON - Carpe Diem (Silver Lining)

14) PETH – Merchant of Death (Electric Valley)

15) VAMPIRSKA – Vermillion Apparitions Frozen in Chimera Twilight (Inferna Profundis)

16) AMON AMARTH – The Great Heathen Army (Metal Blade)

17) I AM THE NIGHT – While The Gods Are Sleeping (Svart)

18) KONQUEST – Time And Tyranny (No Remorse)

19) GOATWHORE – Angels Hung From the Arches of Heaven (Metal Blade)

20) QUEENSRŸCHE – Digital Noise Alliance (Century Media)

Top Concerts

Iron Maiden/Within Temptation – Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio – 10/7/22

Judas Priest/Queensrÿche – Andrew Brady Center, Cincinnati, Ohio – 10/24/22

Mercyful Fate/Kreator/Midnight – Andrew Brady Center, Cincinnati, Ohio – 11/4/22

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

ALESTORM – Seventh Rum Of A Seventh Rum (Napalm)

They somehow make a music career based on an amusement park ride and a movie franchise, and now ape an Iron Maiden album title. What’s next? Pirateslave? I’ll happily walk the plank if I don’t have to listen to this again.

RINGS OF SATURN – Rings Of Saturn (Self-Released)

Someone get me out of this cartoon.

NICKELBACK - Get Rollin’ (BMG)

Did you really record someone coughing at the beginning of a song called “High Time?” I’ve heard all this before. It sucked then. It sucks now.

SLIPKNOT – The End, So Far (Roadrunner)

Confession time. I hate nu-metal. Class, open your scripts. Screams. Power chords. Clean vocals. Riff. Song fades out. Rinse. Repeat. The opening song “Adderall” is actually decent and a change of pace, but not enough to save this predictable formula.

JETHRO TULL – The Zealot Gene (InsideOut)

Benny Hill meets Renaissance Festival. No, I’m not still pissed about the Grammy win.

Thoughts on 2022

2022 finally felt like a Return to Serenity (see what I did there?) Seeing Iron Maiden and Judas Priest in less than three weeks of each other was surreal. Then, if they were not enough, seeing the legendary Mercyful Fate two weeks later. Wow. Other live shows included Styx, Stoner, Jack Russell, who sounded great despite some physical issues, Overkill, Raven, who hung out after the show, the super cool Joel Hoekstra in an intimate club, the much deservedly heralded Testament/Exodus/Death Angel trifecta, a rejuvenated and relevant Skid Row with Warrant and Winger, W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint. Spending more quality time with metal brethren is good for the soul.

Speaking of my favorite metal band Judas Priest. I am torn about their induction. I agreed with Martin Popoff, who, on BraveWords’ YouTube channel, said the band should politely decline the back door invitation. After seeing them perform live with K.K., I couldn’t really see the difference between JP and the “real” inductees, which begs the question: Why not give them the proper invitation they very much deserve? Could their performance have been the moment the relationship thawed between K.K. and Priest, leading to K.K.’s return? If so, it was worthwhile.

A lot of new releases in 2022. If you love classic Sabbath and early Scorpions, you’ll love Texas’ Peth. I admit a prejudice towards guys in my rock and metal, but the leading ladies of Alunah and Sanhedrin kicked ass in 2022. Great to see Metal Blade move out of their wheelhouse a little with Sanhedrin. And the return of Ozzy – Sabbath riffs, more Beatles’ references, songs about inner turmoil and demons, and a lack of syrupy ballads. Don’t hate me for liking it more than No More Tears.

What/Who Needs to Stop in 2023

I was poised to name Motley Crüe for that famous agreement in a much publicized event where each member agreed in writing they were done. And then they promptly raked in the bucks, and….no, they meant unless all four were part of the party. Mick Mars now exits stage right, and Motley’s days are over, right? Guys, at this point, just admit the “agreement” was just a publicity stunt to generate a huge payday, and move on.

But then, on November 18, 2022, in the pages of BraveWords, came the latest episode of the soap opera Journey Crest (or is it Journey Landing?) In the first season a jilted Steve Perry sued the band and their former manager. In the second season Ross Valory and Steve Smith attempted to hijack the name ‘Journey’ away from Schon and Cain, the former finding their exit. In the third season Schon and Cain attempted to trademark Journey song titles, including those Perry penned, which then led to Perry filing more litigation, joined by said former manager who Perry sued In season one. In the fourth season Schon sues Cain over a credit card account associated with the corporation Schon and Cain formed. Schon, makes a late night phone call to Gregg Rolie pleading with him to return to Journey Crest. Poor Arnel Pineda must be wondering what happened to the neighborhood while he was sleeping. Gentlemen, call it a day and end the drama.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Shame’s continued pissing on metal. Just admit the bean counters and trendy hipsters make all the decisions for the wrong reasons, are clueless about music, and induct their pet favorites.

Metal Predictions for 2023

Kerry King? Where are you? Maybe 2023? Judas Priest and K.K. Downing both issue new releases in 2023 (both of which I’ll naturally love,) realize life is short, they are not getting younger, and they are stronger together. Metallica will strike platinum, which, predictably, the haters will hate because it won’t be Puppets or Lightning. I predict I won’t fork over $5k plus to meet them.

