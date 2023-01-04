BravePicks 2022 - The Scribes Speak!

Mark Gromen



Top 20 Of 2022

1) WHITESPADE - Whitespade (self-issued)

2) BLIND GUARDIAN - The God Machine (Nuclear Blast)

3) HELL FIRE - Reckoning (Riding Easy)

4) DESTRUCTION - Diabolical (Napalm)

5) SABATON - The War To End All Wars (Nuclear Blast)

6) HALLAS - Idea Of Wisdom (Napalm)

7) WHITE TOWER - White Tower (Alone Records)

8) RIOT CITY - Electric Elite (No Remorse)

9) SUMERLANDS - Dreamkiller (Relapse)

10) MIDAS - Midas (No Remorse)

11) AMON AMARTH - The Great Heathen Army (Metal Blade)

12) RAPTORE - Blackfire (Dying Victims Productions)

13) EVERGREY - A Heartless Portrait (The Orphean Testament) (Napalm)

14) AQUILLA - Mankind's Odyssey (Ossuary)

15) IRON KINGDOM - The Blood Of Creation (self-issued)

16) WOLF - Shadowland (Century Media)

17) BLACKSLASH - No Steel No Future (Iron Shield)

18) STEELWITCH - The Witch Is Back (Sonic Age Records)

19) TRAITOR - Last Hope For The Wretched (First Blood Family Records)

20) REVENGE - Venomous Vengeance (Rata Mutante)

Top 5 Concerts

Hell's Heroes Festival - White Oaks Music Hall, Houston, TX

Mercyful Fate/Kreator/Midnight - Fillmore, Philadelphia, PA

Legions Of Metal Festival - Reggies, Chicago, IL

Morgul Blade/Tower - Kung Fu Necktie, Philadelphia, PA

Sumerlands/Eternal Champion/Tower - Union Transfer, Philadelphia, PA

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

THE MOTHER ROCKERS - Kobra (self-issued)

Electric pink cover adorned with T-Rex, tank and chopper... No, not an all-female group, ala Thundermother, but instead a French-Canadian, lowest common denominator Steel Panther knockoff, sporting salacious "members" (double entendre intended): Billie Ballz, Rick Load and Max Shaft. Anyone who spent money on this load certainly got shafted! Doubtful that's what those pseudonyms meant to convey.

THUNDEROR - Fire It Up (Boonsdale Records)

During the Covid downtime, pair of Skull Fist guys got tired of waiting around, so went off on their own. And you thought the pandemic was bad! Sophomoric hard rock, consisting of whiny falsetto yelp, prominent drums and pop synth/keytar (often at the expense of guitar).

WARRIOR SOUL - Out On Bail (Cargo)

This one hurts, as three years ago Rock N Roll Disease was a Top 10 album for me. Loved Kory Clarke's initial couple of albums and he was a Hell of a (controversial) early ‘90s interview too. Always a husky voice, here it sounds completely shot and the music has lost (if not the venom) at least the spit & vinegar. Bail revoked, throw the book at him!

VICTORIUS - Dinosaur Warfare Pt 2. The Great Ninja War (Napalm)

Follow-up to '18 part one includes this lyrical gem: "With glorious power of infinite light, victorious dino gods ride by our side!" Dinosaurs, other Jurassic creatures and cyborgs/robots aligned against dragon wielding nuclear ninjas. Know drugs are illegal in Germany, but man...Like every 80s cartoon (He Man/Skeletor, Thundercats, Transformers, etc.) looped together, to a somehow even more preposterous soundtrack than early Dragonforce.

DRAGON CUM - Good To The Last Drop (self-issued)

The (mental midget) equivalence of a power metal Steel Panther. While the idea of poking fun at the over indulgences of the Sunset Strip era makes sense, bringing a sexualized take to the sword & sorcery world, less so. Alter-ego of Rochester, NY death metallers keen on satirizing the "competition." Offensive, on all levels, most importantly, the lack of musicality.

Thoughts On 2022

Was great to have some sense of normalcy, with the return of live shows and the ability to travel overseas: taking in a trio of European festivals! In the interim, also attended some newer domestic events. While ProgPower, in Atlanta, is winding down (promoter claims #25 will be his last), checked out the impressive rosters at Hell's Heroes (in Houston), as well as Legions of Metal, hosted by the legendary Reggies, in Chicago, and Decibel's Beer & Metal fest, in Philly.

Of course, everything is not completely back to pre-pandemic conditions (if it ever will be), particularly the loss of concert venues. Unintended, but with everyone now being on the same boom & bust cycle, with regard to new albums, tours, recording, might be a bit of a drought again. Reportedly, venues are currently booked for the next 18 months, so getting a foot in the door remains extremely difficult. The younger acts, with less time/money should be on the move quicker. Hope the fan support (attendance, music/merch purchases) is there. In that regard, was finally able to witness some bands (for the first time) that I'd wanted to see for a few years: Midas, Morgul Blade, Bewitcher, Traveler, Intranced, Nestor and Tower, chief among them.

"Old-timers" still delivering highlights onstage included: Candlemass, Night Demon, Nasty Savage, Exciter, Riot V, Screamer, Lady Beast, Mercyful Fate, Accept, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Paradise Lost, Dimmu Borgir, Hypocrisy, Kreator, Blind Guardian, Amon Amarth, Behemoth, Death Angel, Nightwish, Sabaton, Raven, Arch Enemy and Primal Fear, amongst a host of other '22 concerts attended.

What/Who Needs To Stop in 2023

Fans' blind allegiance to "name" bands, at the detriment of a healthy scene. Are you a fan of heavy metal, or just a few particular acts? (AC/DC, Ozzy and Metallica excluded, as they once had some metal cred, but have long since transcended the metallic realm, as most of their fan base knows little about "metal"). If condemned to listen to only ONE band, for the rest of eternity, could you make a selection? There is so much good, new music, know I couldn't, as my favorite band changes on almost a weekly basis (depending upon recent output, re-issues, live shows, nostalgia, etc.).

However, know someone who spent a week traveling the East Coast, seeing one of the big names, a half dozen times. After tickets, souvenirs, food/drink and lodging, dropped a bundle! Couldn't they have spent a couple hundred supporting new/upcoming bands instead? Not wishing anyone ill, but "our heroes," most in their sixties, if not older, will not be here forever. Then what? Some unscrupulous folks went around, scooping up the rights to ‘50s black groups (Platters, Spinners, etc.) and stocked them with guys who weren't even alive during those acts' heyday and just kept touring and raking in the dough. Hell, Bill Haley's Comets (founded in 1952) still perform, even though their namesake died in '81. Do we want the same in heavy metal? KISS has floated the idea of continuing with others in the make-up and a certain portion of people would still be interested. "Pantera" are scheduled to be a prominent draw on many festival bills, in 2023, despite the lack of the founding Abbott brothers. Really? Aren't there any interesting acts out there? Definitely, and as a reader of BraveWords, hopefully you've already discovered some (and will continue to do so).

After years of pandemic inactivity, everyone and their brother is trying a cash grab (including quite a few long dormant never-to-be groups, looking for one last bite of the apple). Why not "invest" in one of the younger bands that might actually be around for a while? With streaming sites and YouTube, there's no excuse. Take a look at the list above/below. Happy hunting!

Metal Predictions For 2023

INTRANCED

Brazen enough to tour the States (alongside Haunt & Seven Sisters) even before the debut Ep was commercially available, Intranced won fans on the strength of infectious late 70s/early 80s hard rock/metal anthems and the world class vocals of James Paul Luna (ex-Holy Grail). New year should see a full-length debut and a higher profile. Wouldn't be surprised to see the moniker plastered on overseas events, this summer. At least I hope so!

NIGHT DEMON

OK, Year Of The Demon was a compilation of material, the series of singles released during the pandemic, but '17 was the last time we had a completely new Night Demon platter. Rumor has it that the forthcoming disc will not only house the fastest song they've created, but a far reaching upgrade in terms of sound and production, including a mammoth length number that comprises an entire side of the vinyl. Already a worthy opener on European tours and a mid-level festival draw, the trio welcomes another opportunity to tour North America, seeking to raise their domestic profile commensurate with the standing overseas. All hail Night Demon!

SABER

Despite some personal and professional set-backs late last year, 2023 should see the somewhat overdue follow-up to the Without Warning debut (my choice for #1 album, in '21). After getting a taste of the road (with Haunt, Traveler and Screamer), as well as a festival spot on the Hell's Heroes roster, the So-Cal outfit are no longer a regional secret. A big record will go a long way to solidifying the steps forward already undertaking, as well as opening the door to overseas stepping stones. Expect more fleet-fingered spiced traditional metal.

