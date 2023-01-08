BravePicks 2022 - The Scribes Speak!

Rich Catino



Top 20 Of 2022

1) GIRISH AND THE CHRONICLES - Hail To The Heroes (Frontiers)

2) STRATOVARIUS - Survive (earMusic)

3) H.E.A.T. - Force Majeure (earMusic)

4) BLIND GUARDIAN - The God Machine (Nuclear Blast)

5) QUEENSRŸCHE - Digital Noise Alliance (Century Media)

6) SKID ROW - The Gang's All Here (earMusic)

7) WOLF - Shadowland (Century Media)

8) STRYPER - The Final Battle (Frontiers)

9) DESTRUCTION - Diabolical (Napalm)

10) THRESHOLD - Divided Lines (Nuclear Blast)

11) GRAVE DIGGER - Symbol Of Eternity (Napalm))

12) SAXON - Carpe Diem (Silver Lining)

13) THERION - Leviathan II (Nuclear Blast)

14) CANDLEMASS - Sweet Evil Sun (Napalm)

15) KREATOR - Hate Uber Alles (Nuclear Blast)

16) SKULL FIST - Paid In Full (Atomic Fire)

17) ICONIC - Second Skin (Frontiers)

18) HAMMERFALL - Hammer Of Dawn (Napalm)

19) EVIL INVADERS - Shattered Reflection (Napalm)

20) CRASHDÏET - Automation (Crusader Records)

Top 5 Concerts

Mercyful Fate, Kreator, Midnight. Kings Theater. Brooklyn, New York

W.A.S.P. and Armored Saint. Wellmont Theater. Montclair, New Jersey

Testament, Exodus and Death Angel. Starland Ballroom, Sayreville, New Jersey

Judas Priest, Queensrÿche. Prudential Center, Newark NJ

Winger/Firehouse. Penns Peak, Jim Thorpe, PA.

Top 5 Brave Embarrassments

AVANTASIA – A Paranormal Evening With The Moonflower Society

I really liked a couple of these albums, especially The Metal Opera Pt. 2, but I am so over it with the Broadway theater style Meat Loaf songwriting and arrangements. I want my Edguy Mandrake/Hellfire Club era back.

KISS – Off The Soundboard: Live In Virginia Beach 2004

I love Paul Stanley he's one of my favorite singers (up to the 90s) and frontmen, but boy does he sound awful live. He just hasn't had the pipes in years. And Kiss keeps churning out everything and anything even if the vocals sound terrible.

TRICK OR TREAT – Creepy Symphonies

The Helloween/Gamma Ray worship is too blatant, and its corny power metal like Dragonforce or Gloryhammer, too.

DEF LEPPARD - Diamond Star Halos

Not that I was expecting much, or another High N’ Dry or at least Pyromania, but aside from the one song "Take What You Want" it's another album of light pop rock and no edge or drive to the riffs carrying the song.

UGLY KID JOE – Rad Wings Of Destiny

Never liked them in the ‘90s, and still don't.

Thoughts On 2022

Aside from my top 5 concerts I also went to the Live To Rock package with Warrant, Skid Row and one of the last shows before Erik Gronwell became the singer, and Ted Poley (Danger Danger). The recently released new Quiet Riot song "I Can't Hold On" is a perfect, and sad, swansong if this is the last recording found with Kevin DuBrow, Frankie Banali, and Rudy Sarzo. Easily one of my favorites of the year. Did some good reading this year too if you haven't checked out the Jersey Metal book 1969-1986, it's not just about the bands from New Jersey but everyone who has played the venues too. Sad to see a couple more people pass away who were building blocks in the foundation to this music we love, Megaforce Records founder Jon Zazula and Steve Grimmett the singer from Grim Reaper. Two years since the pandemic as video and audio interviews, reviews, seem to be the new way, but hopefully this doesn't take away readers from what's printed. Album reissues, remasters, box sets keep coming from everyone. Some may be seen as quantity over quality, but I must say the Kiss Creatures Of The Night two CD set is worth it. So is the Dio Holy Diver four disc set. Vinyl reissues have also become popular, all the Savatage albums are excellent with liner notes, photos, a couple with a bonus single. Slaughter's Fear No Evil on Kiss My Wax Records a nice two LP set with an excellent remaster. And keeping up with new music, there is a great YouTube channel called the NWOTHM full albums for those interested in the new generation carrying on the traditions from the NWOBHM.

What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023

Let's address the biggest elephant in the room, it's a Pantera Tribute and that's how they should be billed. Not just Pantera, because it's not. The lack of support for new music and bands, this was my complaint last year. Fans of our music have to start supporting the new bands from the recent ten fifteen years like they do the classics from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s. Can’t live in the past forever, and all the legacy names are starting to retire. Plus, it’s important for the music to move forward while retaining all that we love from the past. This new generation needs your support.

Metal Predictions For 2023

The new song Mercyful Fate played live on their 2022 tour, "The Jackal of Salzburg" was killer, sounded like it could have been on one of the 90's albums. Looking forward to its release with more songs, and a new album from King Diamond too. Winger have been working on a new album and I'm sure will be as hard rocking and varied as the previous two, Better Days Comin and Karma. Savatage have been reissuing their back catalog on vinyl. Fingers crossed for some more reissues, maybe new music, and tour dates. Very looking forward to the Helloween and Hammerfall tour coming to North America. Hopes that Kreator, Destruction, Sodom, and Tankard will finally get that Teutonic Thrash tour started?

