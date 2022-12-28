BravePicks 2022 - WOLF's Shadowland #4

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

BravePicks 2022

4) WOLF - Shadowland (Century Media)

Heavy metal…but with a bite! Sweden’s Wolf sharpened their fangs on their ninth full-length effort Shadowland. The album is precise and catchy trad metal with a busy rhythm section bolstered by King Diamond’s Pontus Egbert (bass) and Johan Koleberg (drums). Founder Niklas Stålvind leads the way with a charismatic vocal performance and his guitar work with Simon Johansson are standout. The metal is speedy, melodic, and at times progressive and shows that the wheel doesn’t need to be reinvented if the songwriting backs it up. The veteran act shows they are at the top of their game and that heavy metal is indeed alive and well.

Shadowland escapes to the darkness and reaches #4 on our list!

Scribe Nick Balazs rated the album 9.5, saying in his review:

It’s the lead wolf that keeps the pack howling though as Niklas Stålvind backs the fury with his prominent, nasally vocal delivery. A warm production with a protruding bass and drum work complements the fiery guitars as the songs take a gaze of charging traditional heavy metal with at times brilliant melodicism (especially in the nifty “The Ill-fated Mr. Mordrake”). Love the devious riff work in opener “Dust” as it throws the listener right in with snarling guitars. The songwriting takes a jump with the progressive minded “The Time Machine” and the clean chord work in the chorus of “Visions Of The Blind” makes for a crisp contrast to the colorful riffing in the verses.

The tracklist works wonders with a diverse range of brilliantly executed music. The eloquent title track brings in clever tambourine work backed up by slick guitars. Simon Johansson and Stålvind are an entertaining guitar duo, working well off each other in the punchy “Evil Lives” and the aforementioned “The Ill-fated Mr. Mordrake” while “Exit Signs” sees them at their speediest. “Rasputin” showcases a menacing and groovier rhythm and “Seek The Silence” holds some striking vocal work in the chilling atmosphere.