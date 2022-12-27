BravePicks 2022 - CANDLEMASS' Sweet Evil Sun #5

Where does the time go? 2022 can be called the comeback year of all time, with virtually every band on the planet getting back on track post-COVID. So it was one helluva year for heavy metal as the releases started to pour in and the bands started to hit your town after nearly three years of madness. It is time to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2022 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2022? and Metal Predictions For 2022. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2022

5) CANDLEMASS - Sweet Evil Sun (Napalm)

Doom metal icons Candlemass lit the flames with vintage hymns of monolithic riffs and pulsating rhythms. Since Johan Längquist rejoined and opened The Door To Doom in 2019, Johan is more comfortable this time around with songs more suited to his voice as the Swedes stylize tunes with various tempo changes, harrowing choruses and a strong second half of tracks that makes Sweet Evil Sun burn hotter and hotter.

Candlemass still knows how to get it done at almost 40 years in their career and in 2022 creating relevant and rocking doom metal. Sweet Evil Sun burns at #5 on our list.

Founder Leif Edling on Sweet Evil Sun:

“Sweet Evil Sun is about hope, striving, adoration and failure. It's about all the personal battles that you have, but also the never-ending decay of humanity. The record took over a year to make and there's not a bad track on it! We had a fantastic time recording it and are really looking forward to the release. It's doom, it's metal! It is the essence of Candlemass put into one album!”