BravePicks 2023 - GATEKEEPER's From Western Shores #28

Where does the time go? 2023 seems like a blur as we continued to rebound from COVID, the music industry still struggling to get back on their feet. But metalheads have always been strong survivors and music ruled the day with countless of memorable albums and live shows happening more than ever!

But lets celebrate! It is that time of the year to unveil our annual BravePicks countdown, where the devout scribes at BraveWords cast their votes at the hits and misses of the year! So who will be our #1? You’ll find out as we count down the BravePick Of 2023 each day in December!

Everybody has an opinion and it’s time for ours! And stay tuned in January for the writers’ individual Top 20s (new studio albums ONLY), Top 5 Brave Embarrassments (a fan favorite!), What/Who Needs To Stop In 2023? and Metal Predictions For 2024. All will be showcased come the New Year!

BravePicks 2023

28) GATEKEEPER - From Western Shores (Cruz Del Sur)

Canada’s own Gatekeeper sets the sails From Western Shores on their second full-length and follow-up to 2018’s East Of Sun. Featuring new singer Tyler Anderson, From Western Shores is pristine epic heavy metal with loads of fresh ideas and precise songwriting to let each track stand on their own.

Anderson shines behind the mic, injecting passion and charisma that makes the songs pop out. Gatekeeper carries on the traditions from the forefathers of heavy metal while steering forward the ship forward alongside their peers Eternal Champion and Visigoth. The Vancouver unit plants their flag at #28 with From Western Shores.

Change has been afoot in the Gatekeeper camp since East Of Sun. Guitarist Adam Bergen replaced Kenny Kroecher in 2019 and lead singer Tyler “Tex” Anderson supplanted Jean-Pierre Abboud in early 2022. (The band is rounded out by bassist David Messier and drummer Tommy Tro.) These moves strengthened Gatekeeper’s line-up and enabled Black to harness the talents of its newest members to pick up where the band left off with East Of Sun.

From Western Shores is populated with eight new razor-sharp songs in execution and production, thanks to the band cutting guitars, bass and vocals at Black’s Vancouver home studio. Drums were laid down at Little Red Sounds Studios in Westminster, British Columbia with Michael Kraushaar. And the highly in-demand Arthur Rizk (Cavalera Conspiracy, Kreator, Sonja) handled mixing duties.