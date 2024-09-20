BraveWords Assembling Global List Of Metal & Rock Record Stores; Submit Your Details Now
Do you own or work at a record store that sells rock and metal albums? BraveWords.com is assembling a list of metal record stores around the world for fans to use. We will put this list online for all fans.
Note: Only store name, address and URL will posted. Your phone number, email address and contact name will not be shared online.
To take part, find the BraveWords Record Store Submission Form here.