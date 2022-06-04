BraveWords Merch Store Now Features JUDAS PRIEST, IRON MAIDEN, MEGADETH, MOTÖRHEAD, EMPEROR Swag And More!

In celebration of nearly 30 years of heavy metal dominance, BraveWords in partnership with Vision Merch, has launched an extensive line of merch including t-shirts, tanks, long sleeves, hats, toques, socks, mugs and more!

“Nothing beats walking billboards with ‘Where Metal Lives’ emblazoned on your back,” BraveWords Founder/CEO “Metal” Tim Henderson exclaims! “This is a special and complete overhaul of the BraveWords merch line with our new logo, and our classic black/red striking color scheme.”

The official BraveWords store also gives you access to merch from some of the icons of the scene like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Motörhead, Megadeth, Alice Cooper, Triumph, Pantera, Venom, Thin Lizzy, Emperor, At The Gates, Deicide, Meshuggah, Morbid Angel, Napalm Death and many more!

"​We are the official merch source for over 100 bands!!" Vision Merch states.

Click the gallery here to see what’s available and stay tuned as we unleash more items!

For more information and complete ordering details visit this location.



