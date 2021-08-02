BraveWords Preview: LEE AARON Talks Working With Guitarist SEAN KELLY - "We Were Always Looking For That Replacement For JOHN ALBANI"

Canadian rock icon Lee Aaron recently released her new album, Radio On!. She spoke with BraveWords about the record and an excerpt fron the chat is available below

BraveWords: To these ears Radio On! has moments that recall your Bodyrock record (from 1989). Not the whole thing, but there's a vibe. There's definitely more grit than polish on Radio On!...

Lee: "It harkens back a little bit to that album. I think it's a reflection of how we've hit a groove as a band. Sean Kelly (guitars) has been in the band for almost eight years now, Dave Reimer (bass) has been with me for 17 years, and my husband (John Cody / drums) has been playing in my band for 20 years. We were always looking for that replacemen for John Albani (guitars) because he was the man, so we stumbled through a few guitar players and when Sean and I connected through his Metal On Ice book in 2014, he ended up subbing for my guitar player at a show, and within the first song it was apparent to everybody.... 'Dude, you need to joing the band. You're the guy...' (laughs) I think we've hit a real groove as a unit."

Watch for the full story coming this week featuring Lee Aaron and guitarist Sean Kelly.

Lee Aaron is back with a collection of 12 brand-new originals that invite you to tune into the heartbeat of your personal radio dial and hear the best of what this rock 'n' roll legend has to offer.

Like the FM stations that once ruled the airwaves, Radio On! is full of classic, melodic rock hooks, nasty guitar riffs, big harmonies, and inspired songwriting. Themes explored on the album include: mortality ("Radio On," "Twenty One"), materialism ("Devil's Gold"), empowerment ("Vampin'"), addiction ("Wasted"), love ("Cmon," "Had Me At Hello"), and society ("Soul Breaker," "Russian Doll").

Lee Aaron delivers these messages with memorable, soaring melodies and her extraordinary, versatile voice that has remained powerful and consistent throughout her career.

Like your favorite radio DJ coming over the airwaves on a hot summer night, Lee Aaron invites you to set your dial for a genuine rock 'n' roll listening experience… 12 tracks of melodic rock at its BEST!

Radio On! tracklisting:

"Vampin’"

"Soul Breaker"

"Cmon"

"Mama Don’t Remember"

"Radio On"

"Soho Crawl"

"Devil’s Gold"

"Russian Doll"

"Great Big Love"

"Wasted"

"Had Me At Hello"

"Twenty One"

Lineup:

Lee Aaron - lead vocals

Sean Kelly - guitar

Dave Reimer - bass

John Cody - drums