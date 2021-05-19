BraveWords Preview: ORDEN OGAN On New Album Hitting #3 On The Charts - "It Says Something About The Strength Of The Metal Scene In Germany"

Despite tough competition (the entire top ten consisted of new entries), power metal masters Orden Ogan prevailed and secured a sensational #3 in the official German album chart back in March. Needless to say, this is the best result the band ever had. BraveWords caught up with frontman Sebastian "Seeb" Levermann for a new feature story and he discussed the achievement.

"Hitting #3 on the charts was amazing considering who was behind us: Rob Zombie at #4, Blackmore's Night at #7, Eisbrecher was #1... and then there were acts like Selena Gomez that didn't even make it into the Top 20. I think it says something about the strength of the metal scene in Germany. But, I'm not a super competitive guy. It's much more important to me that I can work on my art - it sounds cheesy when I say that - so my main goal in life has already been achieved. I do what I love to do and make my living from it, so a chart number like that is great and I'm very happy about it, but I don't feel like I'm the greatest musician in the world."

Final Days was preceded by the four singles: "Let The Fire Rain", "In The Dawn Of The AI", "Heart Of The Android" and "Inferno". It also features guest appearances by Brothers Of Metal vocalist Ylva Eriksson (on the song "Alone In The Dark") and Firewind guitarist Gus G. (who contributed a solo for the track "Interstellar").

