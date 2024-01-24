BraveWords Records Announces Acquisition Of Global Rock Records

BraveWords Records Ltd is delighted to announce the acquisition of Global Rock Records, a label originally formed by two directors of BraveWords Records, Brian Adams & Giles Lavery. The label will continue in the future developing artists with new and back catalogue content supporting the main label BraveWords Records.

"When Brian and I launched Global Rock Records a couple of years ago, it was an exciting journey, signing Lillian Axe who became our first Billboard charting release with their Womb To Tomb album," says Giles Lavery. "We have released albums by Impellitteri, Jack Starr, Bangalore Choir, Riot Act, and many more, we are excited to also now be able to merge Global Rock Records as part of our new venture together here with BraveWords Records. To celebrate, we offer some key Global Rock catalog titles at a discounted rate, direct to fans for a limited time."

Along with the future releases there are a few remaining stocks of historic releases that are now available on the website at reduced prices so buy while stocks last! Visit globalrockrecords.com to purchase.

About BraveWords Records:

There is a serious void which desperately needs to be filled, hard-working and creative bands that have yet to find a partnership and a mutual vision with a professional team. The music-fuelled minds behind BraveWords Records, Brian Adams, Giles Lavery, Tim Henderson and Michael Brandvold, have built the ultimate home for an artist that will take you where you want to be. Collectively, with nearly 100 years of music industry experience under our belts, the BraveWords Records team will take care of all the crucial aspects of your project from global distribution (digital and physical), publicity and media coverage (web, radio, visual), social media blanketing and streaming opportunities (such as Streaming For Vengeance). Where most labels have forgotten the concept of actually marketing a release sensibly, BraveWords Records will construct a viable and comprehensive marketing plan, including visibility at BraveWords.com, which attracts a million visitors monthly. BraveWords Records has all senses on high alert as the music industry continues its never-ending transitioning, so the artist will always be aware of new opportunities to build their brand and strive for world domination. BraveWords will also have a focus on licensing film and TV content, both contemporary and retrospective across many genres. As artists and labels transition to the many new mediums available today for their work, BraveWords intends to stay ahead of the curve in providing and actively seeking opportunities for our roster of clients.

With the rapid spread of the world wide web, BraveWords.com was born in 2000 and quickly became the CNN of heavy metal. With its team of global writers and photographers, the site flourished with 24/7 updated news, features, reviews, audio and video steams.

For nearly 30 years, BraveWords wears their metal heart loudly on their sleeve, as they celebrate the greatest genre of music with the most dedicated and passionate fans on the planet!