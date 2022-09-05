BraveWords To Interview W.A.S.P. Legend Chris Holmes At Toronto Mean Man Event

September 5, 2022, 31 minutes ago

news chris holmes w.a.s.p. hard rock

BraveWords To Interview W.A.S.P. Legend Chris Holmes At Toronto Mean Man Event

Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is gearing up for a mini-tour of Canada starting September 13. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.

BraveWords will be interviewing the guitarist at Toronto event at The Rockpile on September 21 – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!

Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:

September
13 - Metal CIBL 101.5FM - Montreal, QC
16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC
17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC
21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

BLOODBATH – “Carved” Ft. LUC LEMAY (Napalm)

Latest Reviews