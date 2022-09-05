BraveWords To Interview W.A.S.P. Legend Chris Holmes At Toronto Mean Man Event
September 5, 2022, 31 minutes ago
Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is gearing up for a mini-tour of Canada starting September 13. It will involve special screenings of the biopic Mean Man – The Story Of Chris Holmes, as well as meet & greets, autograph signings, and playing live songs.
BraveWords will be interviewing the guitarist at Toronto event at The Rockpile on September 21 – be sure to come out and hang with us and Chris!
Catch Chris Holmes on his Never Give Up Tour at the following venues:
September
13 - Metal CIBL 101.5FM - Montreal, QC
16 - The Piranha Bar - Montreal, QC
17 - GMPQ - Quebec City, QC
21 - The Rockpile - Toronto, ON
23 - The Port Theatre - Cornwall, ON