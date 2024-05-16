Brazil's AURO CONTROL Unleash New Video "Not Alone" Feat. JEFF SCOTT SOTO

Rockshots Records presents Auro Control, a new prog / power metal band from Brazil. With its fast, precise, melodic, virtuous, and energetic sound, Auro Control delivers an amazing auditory experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Scheduled for release on May 31st, The Harp is an ambitious album, uniting the greatness of power metal with the depth of prog metal and the richness of percussion from Bahia-Brazil, resulting in a unique and surprising sound. The album produced by Thiago Bianchi, will feature the participation of Bianchi himself (Noturnall, Shaman), Aquiles Priester (W.A.S.P., Angra), Felipe Andreoli (Angra), and Jeff Scott Soto (Art Of Anarchy, Soto, Sons Of Apollo). The new single and video, “Not Alone” featuring Jeff Scott Soto, is available below.

The Harp artwork and tracklisting:

"Aurum Regium"

"Feel The Fire"

"Not Alone" (feat. Jeff Scott Soto)

"Rise Of The Phoenix" (feat. Aquiles Priester)

"The Harp" (feat. Aiace & Felipe Andreoli)

"Afterglow"

"Head Up High"

"Conception"

"Runner"

"Breaking Silence" (feat. Thiago Bianchi)

Pre-orders can be placed here.