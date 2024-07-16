Brazil's REVENGIN Sign With Wormholedeath Records; New Single / Video "Circle Of Mistakes" Available

Hailing from Brazil, female-fronted symphonic metal sensation Revengin is thrilled to announce their signing with Wormholedeath Records for the release of their highly anticipated new album, Dark Dogma Embrace, set to drop in early 2025. More details on this groundbreaking release will be revealed soon.

Formed in 2008 by a collective of seasoned musicians hailing from Rio de Janeiro, Revengin is here to melt your face with their brand of symphonic brutality.

To celebrate this monumental signing, the band unleashes their first single, "Circle of Mistakes", a sonic masterpiece that serves as a powerful introduction to the forthcoming album.

"Circle of Mistakes" is an anthem for self-awareness. Heavy, pummeling verses lay the foundation for a soaring, powerful chorus that lays bare the complexities of human nature. The song is a call to confront our weaknesses, for it's only through acceptance that we can truly break free. The track's closing section beautifully reflects this liberation, a soul unburdened from the shackles that held it back, ready to embrace its full potential.

The song's emotional depth is further amplified by the stunning music video. Scripted by Bruna Rocha and brought to life by director Felipe Borges, the video utilizes a striking color scheme of cyan and amber to symbolize human duality. Shadows and smoke weave a tapestry of emotional intensity, perfectly complementing the song's lyrical themes.

Revengin has already established themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the global heavy metal scene. They've toured extensively across Europe and South America, leaving audiences in awe in Slovakia, Poland, Hungary, Netherlands, Germany, and Argentina. Their impressive festival appearances include the legendary Rock in Rio, where they shared the stage with titans like Iron Maiden, Dream Theater, and Gojira.

The current lineup of Revengin features the formidable Bruna Rocha (vocals), the gutturally gifted Thiago Contrera (guitar), the shredding Themys Barros (guitar), the groove master Diego Pirozzi (bass), and the powerhouse Nacife jr (drums).

"Circle of Mistakes" is available now on all major digital platforms