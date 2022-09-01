Brazil's TARMAT Sign With Frontiers; "Backbone Feeling" Single And Video Out Now

Frontiers Music Srl announce the signing of Tarmat, an exciting new AOR/melodic rock band hailing from Niterói, Brazil, for the release of their debut album later this year.

The band incorporates a different take on traditional AOR into their sound and you can get your first taste of their style with the single and video, "Backbone Feeling". Watch the video below, and stream/download the song here.

Alexandre Daumerie (vocals), Eduardo Marcolino (guitars), Gabriel Aquino (keyboards), and José Marcus (bass) formed the band in mid-2020 during the early stages of the global pandemic. Four longtime friends, they have played together in hard rock bands since 2006. Eduardo and Gabriel are also childhood friends who play together in the instrumental progressive rock band Anxtron.

With a clear nod to the '80s, yet sounding fresh, Tarmat's music is influenced by varied acts from across rock's spectrum such as Journey, Boston, Europe, Simply Red, Christopher Cross, Van Halen, Toto, and Queen.

Lineup:

Alexandre Daumerie - Vocals

Eduardo Marcolino - Guitars

Gabriel Aquino - Keyboards

José Marcus - Bass

Guest Musician:

Rafael Marcolino - Drums