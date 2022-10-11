Brazil's TARMAT To Release Out Of The Blue Album In December; "Rosetta Stone" Single And Video Out Now

Frontiers Music Srl recently announced the signing of Tarmat, an exciting new AOR/melodic rock band hailing from Niterói, Brazil. The label will release their debut album, Out Of The Blue on December 9.

A new single and video, "Rosetta Stone", is out today. Watch the video below, and pre-order/save Out Of The Blue here.

Alexandre Daumerie (vocals), Eduardo Marcolino (guitars), Gabriel Aquino (keyboards), and José Marcus (bass) formed the band in mid-2020 during the early stages of the global pandemic. Four longtime friends, they have played together in hard rock bands since 2006. Eduardo and Gabriel are also childhood friends who play together in the instrumental progressive rock band Anxtron. Born from a yearning to start a new band to write and play some original AOR-oriented music together, their upcoming debut album, Out of the Blue was recorded during 2021-22. Rafael Marcolino provided drums, while the album was mixed and mastered in Sweden by Eduardo Belchior (Intense Music Productions) and Ronny Milianowicz, respectively.

With a clear nod to the '80s, yet sounding fresh, Tarmat's music is influenced by varied acts from across rock's spectrum such as Journey, Boston, Europe, Simply Red, Christopher Cross, Van Halen, Toto, and Queen. Melodic rock/AOR fans from around the world will surely find much to enjoy on the band's debut, Out Of The Blue.

Out Of The Blue tracklisting:

"Backbone Feeling"

"Out Of The Blue"

"Moving Backwards"

"Gibberish"

"Rosetta Stone"

"More Than Less"

"Your Enemy"

"True Colors"

"Dinner’s On The House"

"The Knight"

"Rosetta Stone" video:

Lineup:

Alexandre Daumerie - Vocals

Eduardo Marcolino - Guitars

Gabriel Aquino - Keyboards

José Marcus - Bass

* Drums recorded by: Rafael Marcolino