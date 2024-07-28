Brazilian Horror Metallers ALCHEMIA Release Official "Ashes" Live Video From Summer Breeze Brazil 2024

Brazilian horror metal band Alchemia has released a live video of "Ashes", recorded at the Summer Breeze Open Air Brazil festival, which took place last April at the Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo.

"We decided to record this video at the festival to capture this extraordinary moment in our career this year. On August 16th, we will be playing at Summer Breeze Germany and we will also be recording the show there. Two Summer Breeze festivals in the same year is memorable for the band and marks a new phase, in which we are expanding our music in Europe," commented Victor Piiroja, vocalist and founder of the band, who is currently based in Germany.

"Ashes" is part of the repertoire of the band's debut album, Inception (2021), released in the Brazilian market by Shinigami Records and abroad by Italian label WormholeDeath Records. The album, mixed and mastered by Danish Tue Madsen, was critically and publicly acclaimed and led the band to an international tour that passed through Europe and Latin America.

The horror metal band Alchemia, which blends elements of symphonic music, and horror soundtracks with heavy metal, symphonic metal, gothic, industrial, black, and death metal, is currently producing its second album, Become Human.In addition, Alchemia has shows planned in China in the second half of the year and Latin America.