Brazilian Horror Metallers ALCHEMIA Release Official "Mind Prison" Live Video

Brazilian horror metal outfit, Alchemia, unleashes the live video of their song "Mind Prison" today. The electrifying performance was captured at the 2023 Horror Expo Festival in São Paulo, Brazil, a location steeped in special significance for the band.

"Horror Expo is where Alchemia played live for the first time in 2019, opening for Therion," explains vocalist and founder Victor Piiroja. "Returning to the festival was truly special, and we felt compelled to capture the energy as this event holds a special place in our hearts."

While captivating audiences worldwide with their live presence, Alchemia is currently recording their highly anticipated new album, Become Human, in Germany. Fans can expect to experience the band's sonic mastery firsthand at the upcoming Summer Breeze Open Air Brasil festival, taking place April 26-28 at Memorial da América Latina in São Paulo, Brazil.

Alchemia is a Brazilian horror metal band formed in São Paulo in 2018. The band’s debut album, Inception, was released in 2021 by Italian label WormholeDeath Records and helped Alchemia become one of the most promising horror metal bands in the world. The band’s music is dark and cinematic, with lyrics that explore themes such as reflection, consciousness, mental imprisonment, phobias, and psychological disorders.