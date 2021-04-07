Brazil’s ABSTRACTED Sign With M-Theory Audio; New Song “Decree Of Sunlight” Streaming

The Brazilian progressive death metal act Abstracted – whose sound blends the blistering technicality of acts such as Obscura and Edge Of Sanity with moments evoking the melodic side of bands such as Opeth and Fates Warning – have signed with M-Theory Audio. The quintet's debut full-length, Atma Conflux, will be released worldwide later this year. In the meantime, a small sample of the group's scintillating sound can be experienced by viewing the visualizer video for their latest single, “Decree Of Sunlight”. The song features a guest vocal appearance from Mike Semesky (Raunchy, Interloper).

Says the band, “We are very humbled and equally excited to announce that we are now part of M-Theory's amazing roster of artists. It's a huge achievement to find people to work with us that really like what we are doing. We are setting things up for a new release later this year, and we can assure you that the wait will be worth it! We've been working on this album for four years now and have a critical mass of proggy mayhem to deliver, so stay tuned.”

“The first single, ‘Decree Of Sunlight,’ is very melodic with some heavy tech/death-ish vibes in the middle that has become a huge part of Abstracted's way of writing. The song also features a guest vocal from the great Mike Semesky, known for his work with bands that we love like Intervals and The HAARP Machine. Spread the word and give us your feedback.”

Abstracted began recording Atma Conflux in 2018, and continued writing, crafting, and producing the record throughout 2019. The new album sees the group – which recently welcomed keyboardist Carol Claro – integrating synthesizers and orchestral keyboards into their already-expansive sound. With their lineup now fully solidified, a new album ready and live performances imminent soon, Abstracted is poised to unleash their sound to the masses in 2021.