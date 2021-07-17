Brazil’s DEMONIAC HARVEST Release Debut Single “The Midnight Obsessor”

Brazilian black metal Demoniac Harvest is streaming the debut single and title track from their upcoming album, The Midnight Obsessor.

The full Album will be out on CD and cassette in the next month via Metalized Records.

Tracklisting:

“Evil Monastery (Intro)”

“The Midnight Obsessor”

“Altars To The Devil’s Feast”

“Almighty And Unholy”

“Satan’s Blood Cult”

“Rising From The Graves (Interlude)”

“The Rites Of The Servants”

“Black Funeral Chants”

“Luciferian Dominion”

“Countess Of Death”

“Umbral (Outro)”

“The Midnight Obsessor”: