Brazil’s GLORIA PEREPTUA Releases Debut Album; Tracks Feat. Former Members Of STRATOVARIUS, ANGRA

Out now from Rockshots Records, Brazil's Gloria Perpetua presents their debut album The Darkside We Wanna Hide.

This first full-length features ten powerful tracks and showcases collaborations with renowned musicians from diverse backgrounds, including Timo Tolkki (ex-Stratovarius), Vitor Rodrigues (Native Blood, Tribal Scream, Torture Squad), Luis Mariutti (Sinistra, Shaman, Angra, Firebox), João Noleto, Vitor Veiga (Aquaria, Endless), Guilherme Hirose (NorthTale, Traumer), Marcelo Kalunga (solo), and Oruam (Deadly Fate).

Influenced by bands like Blind Guardian, Iced Earth, Helloween, Stratovarius, and Accept Gloria Perpetua’s music offers a thrilling mix of heavy and power metal. Their lyrics focus on themes of self-responsibility, positive change, and fighting for a better world.

The Darkside We Wanna Hide is available on CD as of August 30, 2024 from Rockshots Records at this location.

Tracklisting:

“Let There Be Darkness”

“Beyond The Darkness Portal” (feat. Luís Mariutti, Christian Passos, Raphael Dantas)

“Have You Forsaken The Cross? (feat. Marcelo Kalunga)

“Mothers Of Jerusalem”

“The Angels Are Calling” (feat. Vitor Veiga)

“The Rape Of Gaia” (feat. Guilherme Hirose)

“The Architect” (feat. Timo Tolkki, Vitor Veiga)

“The Key Of Life”

“The Way Of A Warrior” (feat. João Noleto)

“The Sick Cycle To The Death” (feat. Vitor Rodrigues)

“Mothers Of Jerusalem”:

“Have You Forsaken The Cross?”: