BREAKING BENJAMIN Announce US Dates With PAPA ROACH, MEMPHIS MAY FIRE

Breaking Benjamin have announced a string of US dates with Papa Roach (on select dates), plus Memphis May Fire

Shows kick off in Gilford, NH on September 11 at the Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion with stops in Columbus, Scranton, and more before wrapping up on September 22 at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington, WV.

Fans can get early access to VIP Packages and tickets via the Breaking Benjamin Fanclub starting Wednesday, August 4 at 10 AM, local time to Thursday, August 5 at 10 PM, local time and during the artist presale which starts Wednesday, August 4 at 2 PM, local time to Thursday, August 5 at 10 PM, local time.

Tickets are available to the general public starting on Friday, August 6 at 10 AM, local time at BreakingBenjamin.com.

Tour dates:

September

11 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion^*

12 - Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont Theater*^

14 - Columbus, OH - Express Live!*

15 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

17 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

18 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

21 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Centre

22 - Huntington, WV - Mountain Health Arena

^ Papa Roach Not On This Date

* Not A Live Nation Date